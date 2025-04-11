A chaotic scene erupted during a Division One League clash involving Attram De Visser and Hohoe United on Friday, April 11

Fortunately, no casualty was recorded as the police moved in swiftly to prevent the situation from escalating

The disturbing incident occurred a few months after the tragic death of Asante Kotoko fan Nana Pooley

What began as a riveting football showdown at the Tuba Astro Turf quickly descended into chaos as tensions boiled over at the end of the Zone Three Division One League encounter between Attram de Visser and Hohoe United.

The fixture, touted as one of the weekend's most anticipated matchups, lived up to its billing in terms of intensity and quality on the pitch.

Attram De Visser pips Hohoe United in high-stakes clash

Both sides displayed attacking ambition and tactical discipline, keeping fans on edge throughout the match.

However, a pivotal moment in the second half would shift the narrative entirely.

A contentious penalty decision awarded to the home side by referee Juliet Appiah proved to be the tipping point.

The spot-kick, which ultimately handed Attram de Visser a narrow victory, left a bitter taste in the mouths of visiting supporters.

Chaos erupts after keenly-contested game

After the final whistle, frustrations simmered into confrontation.

Fans, particularly those in Hohoe United colours, vented their anger not just at the result but at what they perceived as officiating injustice, per Citi Sports.

Disagreements between opposing groups of supporters quickly escalated beyond verbal spats, culminating in physical confrontations near the touchline.

Eyewitness accounts detailed a disturbing scene of flared tempers and open scuffles, forcing security personnel to step in.

Although order was eventually restored, the situation had already spiralled into unrest that drew parallels to previous incidents in the domestic game.

The worrying story of violence in Ghana football

This clash comes just under three months after the tragic death of revered Kumasi Asante Kotoko fan, Nana Pooley, who died during a violent outbreak at Nana Koramansah Park II during a Ghana Premier League tie against Nsoatreman FC.

That tragedy sparked urgent calls for improved safety protocols across all tiers of Ghanaian football—calls that this recent altercation has once again brought to the fore.

Fortunately, no life-threatening injuries were reported at Tuba.

Police were quick to react, managing to defuse tensions before things escalated further.

Both teams and technical staff were safely transported to their lodgings, while fans were escorted onto their buses without further incident.

The Division One League, which functions as a vital breeding ground for emerging talent in Ghana's football ecosystem, has increasingly found itself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

Without proper crowd management systems and officiating support, the game risks losing the confidence of stakeholders and, most critically, its passionate supporters.

DOL player caught hurling stone at referee

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a disturbing scene unfolded in Elmina, where a Division One League player was caught on camera hurling a stone at a referee during a match.

The shocking act occurred on a day when the nation was already grieving with the family of the late Nana Pooley.

