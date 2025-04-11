Some Seventh-Day Adventist Senior High School students have called for the interdiction of their headmistress

The calls are in response to the shooting incident at the school on April 4, which wounded two students

Students also told YEN.com.gh that they want a thorough probe of the incident amid security fears

Some Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School students in Bantama are calling for the interdiction of their headmistress, Grace Kafui Ayi, following the shooting incident at their school.

The April 4 shooting has sparked outrage among students in the school.

Some Seventh Day Adventist Senior High School students are upset following the shooting that left two students wounded.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh on condition of anonymity, several students expressed their frustration and called for the interdiction.

They also want a thorough probe into the school's security protocols after the incident that left two students wounded.

"How did Bernard Amoateng manage to enter the school with a gun while the school have permanent security men on payroll could not detect?" one student questioned.

"This suggests a lack of proper security measures in the school that calls for investigation on the side of the Headmistress Ms Grace Kafui and the school authorities."

One of the students, Suzi Adwoa Penamang, could lose her sight because of her wounds.

She was struck by a stray bullet discharged accidentally by the shooter, a second-year student of the school.

The suspect brought the gun to school and during a break, there was an argument about the gun's authenticity.

During the altercation, he mistakenly pulled the trigger, shooting Penamang and another student.

Victim of Adventist SHS shooting in danger of going blind

According to a member of Penamang’s family, Kobby Clement, doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have confirmed the permanent blindness in her right eye as a result of the severe damage.

Penamang’s left eye was also reportedly affected and requires ongoing medical attention, raising fears about her long-term vision.

“All that the doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Eye Treatment Department told us was that the right eye of her sister is permanently disabled and affecting the left eye,” Clement told Yen.com.gh.

“They advised us to resort to regular medical checkups, after giving them some drug for the eyes administration. That was the second time the unfortunate message was given to us.”

Adventist SHS’s response and ongoing investigation

Management of the school visited Penamang at her residence in Twedie, Kumasi. They donated GHS1,500.00 towards her medical treatment, offering words of encouragement and prayers.

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, also supported Penamang by settling her hospital bills.

The Member of Parliament for Bantama, Francis Asenso Boakye, is supporting Suzi Penamang to settle her hospital bills.

The MP assured family members of his preparedness to personally meet further medical expenses.

Meanwhile, GNA reported that police investigations are ongoing.

YEN.com.gh's attempts to reach the Headmistress and the Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service for further comment were unsuccessful at the time of reporting.

Nhyira FM journalist threatens to sue GES and Adventist SHS

YEN.com.gh reported that Nhyira FM broadcaster Nana Kwadwo Jantuah threatened to sue the Ghana Education Service and Adventist SHS because of the shooting.

The host of Nhyira FM's morning show also lamented about the lack of concern shown by the authorities involved regarding the girl's current condition.

