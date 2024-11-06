Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted almost two years ago, on December 31, 2022, that Kamala Harris would be the next leader of America and the world

He boasted by sharing the video of his prophecy when Harris replaced Joe Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee in July 2024

Following her project defeat to former President Donald Trump, Nigel Gaisie's prophecy has resurfaced, raising concerns about his genuineness

Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, has come under public scrutiny over his prophecy about the 2024 US elections.

In 2022, Nigel Gaisie, as part of his 31st Night prophecies, shared prophecies about the US and its leaders, including Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and Donald Trump.

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy for a Kamala Harris win emerges online. Photo source: @kamalaharris, @realdonaldjtrump, @prophet_nigel_gaisie

Source: Instagram

Kamala Harris to lead the world

Among other things, the 'man of God' indicated he had had a vision of a woman called Harris leading America and the world. At the time, Kamala Harris was only the vice president and there was no indication of her being a presidential candidate.

Things took a dramatic turn a few months before the elections, and Harris unexpectedly replaced Biden as the Democratic presidential nominee, a development Gaisie welcomed.

He reshared his prophecy on his Instagram page in July 2024, boasting of seeing ahead when Harris became the Democratic nominee.

While the first leg of the prophecy came to pass, the main issue of Harris leading the world failed as former President Trump dealt her a decisive defeat.

Barely 24 hours after the last votes were cast, Trump has been projected to win after winning in the six battleground states and amassing far more than the 270 electoral college votes.

Watch Giasie's prophecy below:

Did Nigel Gaisie predict Akua Donkor's death?

Meanwhile, Nigel Gaisie does not only give out unmanifested prophecies. His recent prophecy about a Ghanaian presidential candidate passing away before elections seems to have come to pass.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the flagbearer for the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, passed away barely two months before the elections.

Following Akua Donkor's passing on Monday, October 28, 2024, a video of Gaisie's prophecy trended online, and many commended him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh