The council of elders at Believer's Worship Center (BWC) has issued a stern warning to Rev Obofour to be mindful of his comments against Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah

During a recent press conference, the group known as Philadelphia Royals vowed to sue Rev Obofour should he disrespect their leader and founder again

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some supported the Council of Royals while others criticised them

The Philadelphia Council of Royals has responded to a recent caution from Rev Obofour, the founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel, following his recent remarks about Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah.

Rev Obofour asked Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his council of elders to caution bloggers, especially those affiliated with their church against peddling falsehoods and publishing exaggerated content.

His concern follows various publications that emerged after he recently encountered Stephen Adom Kyei Duah at a public event.

The two renowned pastors met at a funeral and according to a video from the event, Rev Obofour was seated behind Stephen Adom Kyei Duah. The video does not show whether they two exchanged pleasantries, however, Rev Obofour had his head buried in a brochure of the deceased till the video ended.

After the event, there were trending videos on TikTok suggesting that Rev Obofour had bowed to Stephen Adom Kyei Duah, a claim which did not sit well with him.

Rev Obofour, while addressing his church a day after the funeral accused a blogger he suspected to be affiliated with the Believers Worship Center of propagating that falsehood about his encounter with his colleague pastor.

He, therefore, issued a 42-hour ultimatum to the leaders of Adom Kyei Duah's church to call the bloggers to order.

Philadelphia council fumes, vows to sue

In response to Rev Obofour's caution, the Philadelphia Royals trashed his concerns and criticised him for addressing the matter the way he did.

They accused him of disrespecting Prophet Adom Kyei in the past and vowed to sue him if he tried something similar henceforth.

Netizens react to Philadelphia Movement's caution

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section of the now-viral post. While some criticised the Council of Elders for their comments, others said it was in the right direction. Another group of netizens criticised Rev Obofour for issuing a caution to Stephen Adom Kyei Duah and his council of elders.

