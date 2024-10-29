Prophetic Hill Church founder and leader Prophet Nigel Gaisie predicted in September that a party's flagbearer will pass away before the elections

The demise of Ghana Freedom Party's flagbearer, Akua Donkor, seems to have confirmed the prophecy from Gaisie

Following the news of Madam Donkor's death, a video of Gaisie's prediction has been trending online

Madam Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) in the upcoming general elections, has passed away.

Her passing, confirmed by her running mate, Roman Fada, has left many Ghanaians, including actress Lydia Forson, saddened and in disbelief.

Amid the sadness, it has emerged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church might have foreseen her death.

Gaisie shared a video on social media showing him predicting the death of a presidential candidate before the general elections on December 7.

Nigel Gaisie predicted death of flagbearer

In a September 1, 2024 video, Prophet Gaisie is seen ministering to his congregants. During the service, he mentions that he saw one of the presidential candidates of the 2024 elections die before the polls.

He further indicated that he and the church members were going to intercede with prayers to avert the death,

"I'm seeing one of the presidential candidates of Ghanaian politics dying but we will intercept it by prayer," he said.

Watch the video of Gaisie's prophecy below:

Akua Donkor's son speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported thatAkua Donkor's eldest child, Akwasi Baffour, has expressed sorrow about the demise of his mother.

In an interview, he shared fond memories of their time together and even opened up about their last encounter.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family as they mourn their loss.

