An Asante Kotoko legend has hailed Hearts of Oak's No.1 Benjamin Asare as the best goalkeeper in the GPL

The Black Stars first-choice goalkeeper has won the admiration of many following his impressive Ghana debut

Despite the intense Kotoko-Hearts rivalry, the legend of the Kumasi-based side heaped praises on the Hearts shot-stopper

Legendary Kotoko player Sarfo Gyamfi has praised Benjamin Asare, the current goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak, as the finest custodian in the Ghana Premier League at the moment.

This recognition is bound to be well received by Hearts of Oak fans, given the historic rivalry between the two clubs. Black Stars Head Coach Otto Addo is on record explaining why he picked Benjamin Asare to start in the recent World Cup qualifiers.

Sarfo Gyamfi’s statement on Asare

Sarfo Gyamfi, who is not only a renowned Asante Kotoko legend but also a former member of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, made this glowing remark during an interview with Space FM of Sunyani.

Despite being a figure closely tied to Kotoko, Sarfo Gyamfi aka Black President, did not hold back in his admiration for Asare’s remarkable performance between the sticks for Hearts of Oak.

“Benjamin Asare is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper in the country right now. He did well in the World Cup qualifiers. He is the finest goalkeeper in the land now. There’s no debate about that,” Gyamfi asserted.

His comments come at a time when the Ghana Premier League is filled with many talented goalkeepers, such as Kotoko's Fredrick Asare and Gold Stars’ Emmanuel Kobi.

Despite the presence of these fine custodians, Gyamfi’s statement places Asare at the pinnacle of Ghanaian goalkeeping for the time being.

Asare’s rise to international fame

Benjamin Asare’s rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular and amazing. The experienced goalkeeper’s consistent performances for Hearts of Oak in the Ghana Premier League have earned him the trust of many, culminating in his first call-up to the Ghana national team.

His senior international debut came in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, where he played a pivotal role in Ghana’s wins against Chad on March 21 and Madagascar three days later.

Asare’s selection to the Black Stars despite stiff competition from established goalkeepers like Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Joseph Wollacott further solidifies his reputation as one of the country’s best.

His steady progress in both domestic and international football has earned him widespread recognition, including Sarfo Gyamfi’s endorsement, with the former Great Olympics man keeping another clean sheet in Hearts of Oak's 1-0 win over Medeama over the weekend.

Hearts of Oak’s position in the league

Currently, Hearts of Oak sit in with 40 points from 25 matches. The Phobians have had a somewhat inconsistent season but remain a formidable force in the GPL.

Asare’s performances have been one of the bright spots for the club, and his contributions have helped Hearts of Oak remain competitive despite their position in the league table.

Rivalry doesn’t deter respect

Sarfo Gyamfi’s comments are particularly noteworthy because they come from a former Kotoko player, whose allegiance to his club would typically preclude any praise for a player from Hearts of Oak.

The deep-rooted rivalry between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is one of the most intense in African football, but Gyamfi’s acknowledgment of Asare’s excellence shows that skill and quality can transcend club affiliations.

Benjamin Asare to be dashed a car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news that a well-known Ghanaian media personality has reportedly promised to gift Benjamin Asare a car.

This comes after the latter was seen in public boarding a ''Tro-tro'' in Accra, just a few days after making his Black Stars debut.

