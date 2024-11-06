Twene Jonas, in a Facebook live session, weighed in on Donald Trump's victory in the US elections

The social commentator criticised Sarkodie for being silent under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government

Twene Jonas called on Sarkodie to hit the studios and record a song that would be critical of the government

Controversial Ghanaian social commentator and influencer Twene Jonas has criticised rapper Sarkodie for failing to speak on issues under the Nana Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.

Twene Jonas held a Facebook live session to interact with his numerous followers and share his thoughts on some issues.

The social commentator reacted to Donald Trump's victory over vice-president Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential elections on November 6.

He noted he had predicted Donald Trump and spoke about how the US elections would impact the December 7 polls in Ghana. According to him, Trump would have experienced difficulty against Joe Biden and any other male candidate.

Twene Jonas shared that he was being helped by some white individuals in the US and hit back at his detractors, who wished for him to be deported to Ghana.

The controversial influencer also lambasted President Akufo-Addo, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the hardships Ghanaians face in the run-up to the general elections.

Twene Jonas berates Sarkodie

During the Facebook live session, Twene Jonas blasted rapper Sarkodie for not speaking against the NPP-led government of Ghana for their failings and the economic hardships being experienced by the citizens under their tenure.

The social commentator called on the one-time BET award winner to enter his studios and record a song to criticise the government.

Twene Jonas said he and many Ghanaian youths would fully support Sarkodie if he decided to speak out against the government and their bad policies.

Rapper Sarkodie was a vocal critic of John Mahama and the NDC administration during his tenure as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016 amid power outages and financial struggles.

Under the previous leadership, the CEO of the Sarkcess Music label frequently scrutinised the government's social media policies and composed two songs, Inflation and The Masses, that were critical of their governance.

Twene Jonas runs away from Police

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twene Jonas abruptly ended a Facebook live session and began to run away after he spotted a police car on the street.

The social media influencer had converged in front of a courtroom and was sharing his thoughts about Donald Trump's win in the US elections.

