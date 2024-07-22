Akonoba: TikTok Star Contemplates Career Break After His Brother's Tragic Passing
- Last year, Akonoba went viral after sharing a video of his visit to his younger brother in the Opoku Ware Senior High School
- The TikTok star has since announced that his brother has passed away, leading him to consider going on a social media break
- The emotional videos shared by the social media star have continued to circulate online as concerned fans mourn with Akonoba
Ghanaian TikToker Akonoba has lost his brother, who was a high school student at Opoku Ware Secondary School.
The TikTok star recently shared moving videos on social media, celebrating his sibling's life as he mourned him.
The tragedy has devastated Akonoba and many of his fans have tried to share in the social media star's time of grief.
Akonoba contemplates quitting after brother's passing
From the impeccable acting skills shown in his skits to his unapologetic outfits, Akonoba, co-signed by top movie stars like Nana Ama McBrown, has fast become a sensation for many Ghanaian TikTok users.
The TikTok star recently confessed that his brother's demise has hit him hard, making him contemplate going off social media.
Mourning his late brother, Akonoba said:
"Pascal why this time remember we had a thought to complete."
Last year, Akonoba went viral after he shared a video of his visit to the late Pascal in the Opoku Ware Senior High School.
Akonoba's most recent post - and his last to date - was captioned as follows:
"Family due to this I may not be active for now"
Ghanaians mourn with Akonoba
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Akonoba's loss.
Atekeh Jamanus said:
"one KATAKYIE is gone may eternity be kind to you indeed the cemetery is full of unfinished dreams"
Noble beauty wrote:
"Aah akonoba you lie why come eiiii god hmmmmm"
Ethel Awuku noted:
"sorry and my condolence akonoba, I know how you feel cos I lost my last month and the pain is .....only someone who has gone through this will understand. May God strengthen us"
NHQ added:
"Omg! I’m so sorry Akonoba. Pls take heart. May God console you and your family"
