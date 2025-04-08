A human rights group is advocating for the inclusion of Universal Human Rights Education into Ghana's pre-tertiary education curriculum

In a proposal sighted by YEN.com.gh, the group intimated that this has become necessary for the upcoming generation to understand their rights and protect the rights of others

Speaking exclusively to YEN.com.gh, the Executive Secretary for the group gave more insights into their call

A prominent human rights advocacy group, Youth for Human Rights Council International (YHRC-I) is spearheading efforts to embed Human Rights Education (HRE) into Ghana’s pre-tertiary curriculum.

This initiative aligns with global calls to foster a universal culture of human rights as enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

In a document sighted by YEN.com.gh, YHRC-I argued that the significance of education as a tool for personal empowerment and social transformation cannot be overstated.

"The time has come for Ghana to take bold steps in embedding human rights principles in its education system. By doing so, we can nurture a generation that not only understands their rights but also upholds the rights of others,” the Executive President for YHRCH-I said.

The group is therefore calling on the government and Ghana’s Ministry of Education to urgently reform the pre-tertiary curriculum to incorporate Human Rights Education (HRE).

YHRC-I contends that education is not only a fundamental human right but also a vital tool for personal empowerment and societal development.

Rooted in Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), the group stresses that education must go beyond the acquisition of knowledge to promote the full development of the human personality, respect for human rights, and an appreciation of diversity.

YHRC-I’s proposal draws attention to many gaps in Ghana’s education system, particularly the lack of a National Action Plan (NAP) and standard assessment guidelines for integrating Human Rights Education at the pre-secondary level and calls for immediate action.

In a comprehensive document yet to be submitted to stakeholders, the group outlines the core objectives of Human Rights Education. These include fostering individual self-respect, promoting gender equality, and encouraging values of democracy, social justice, and non-violence.

They argue that education systems must cultivate understanding and friendship among diverse communities and equip students with the values needed to contribute to national development and global peace.

The proposal also reiterates the three primary educational goals outlined in the UDHR: the full development of the human personality, the promotion of tolerance and international friendship, and the support for United Nations activities aimed at maintaining peace. The group believes these principles are critical to shaping future generations of leaders and citizens who value justice, equality, and human dignity.

The group has urged the Ministry of Education to lead this transformative effort by adopting the proposed framework, training educators, and fostering collaboration among relevant institutions.

