Kwaku Manu, in a video, shared his thoughts on the 2024 general elections in Ghana and the US

The Kumawood actor encouraged Ghanaians to learn from the US elections and embrace peace

Kwaku Manu's comments triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Famous Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has issued a message to Ghanaians in the wake of the 2024 US elections.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu calls for peace and urges Ghanaians to learn from the US elections.

Source: Instagram

The comic actor took to his official Instagram page to share a video of himself weighing in on the presidential elections happening in the US and Ghana.

The Kumawood star, who recently shared the story behind Dr Osei Kwame Despite's new Tesla Cybertruck, said he maintained a keen focus on the US elections on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Kwaku Manu noted that the four candidates involved in the 2024 Ghanaian and American presidential elections, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, John Dramani Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, were in a similar position.

He said:

"If you look at this year's elections in America, it is similar to Ghana's own because the person who is winning the election, Trump has been a president before. He went for one term and is returning, but his challenger is the current vice-president. If you look at Ghana, John Mahama also went for one term and is contesting for another term like Trump but Bawumia is also challenging as the vice-president, similar to what is happening in America."

Kwaku Manu also encouraged Ghanaians to learn from the US elections and embrace peace during the 2024 Ghanaian parliamentary and presidential elections on December 7.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu's comments stir reactions

Kwaku Manu's comments about the US and Ghanaian elections triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

4evasandy_shero commented:

"Has Trump been vice president before? Ghanaians should stop comparing everything with other countries. Aden."

jenerro said:

"Someone should tell him that ideologically, the NPP aligns with Republicans and anytime they have won elections, the NPP also wins."

opanarazakgh commented:

"So is Mahama coming back? You think like a child."

tonyboateng9 said:

"The same will repeat here. Don't worry yourself, bro."

utvghanaonline commented:

"Nice analysis but let’s see 😄."

Kwaku Manu on entertainers relocating abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu explained why many of his colleagues have left Ghana and relocated abroad on UTV's United Showbiz.

The Kumawood actor shared that most entertainers are not guaranteed financial stability despite becoming famous in the industry.

Source: YEN.com.gh