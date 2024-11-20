Global site navigation

Enoch Darko Addresses Rumoured Upcoming Marriage: "It Is A Lie, I Don't Have Money To Marry"
Celebrities

Enoch Darko Addresses Rumoured Upcoming Marriage: "It Is A Lie, I Don't Have Money To Marry"

by  Kofi Owusu 2 min read
  • Enoch Darko, in a video, denied rumours that he was set to marry his supposed partner in Ghana
  • The comic actor said that he did not have the needed finances to seek a lady's hand for marriage
  • Enoch Darko joked that the marriage rumours had negatively impacted his romantic relationships

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has addressed rumours that he is set to marry soon.

Enoch Darko, Enoch Darko's rumoured marriage, Ghanaian actor, Enoch Darko addresses rumoured marriage, Enoch Darko's upcoming wedding, Ghanaian movies
Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko addresses rumoured upcoming wedding. Photo source: @watabombshell and @GodsonKankani
Source: Instagram

Rumours recently emerged that the comic actor, who has become a household name in the Nigerian movie industry, was set to tie the knot with a lady called Deborah after wedding invitation card photos surfaced on social media.

The details on the invitation card stated that the wedding would be held at the Spintex Adonai Hotel on December 21, 2024, and many fans congratulated him on the impending nuptials.

Enoch Darko addresses rumoured upcoming marriage

Read also

Nigerian man rejoices as he relocates to Ghana to sell phone cases: "I am a degree holder"

In a recent TikTok live session with his fans, Enoch Darko categorically denied the rumours of an upcoming marriage to his alleged girlfriend.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The comic actor explained that he lacked the finances to seek a lady's hand for marriage.

He said:

"All I am saying is that you guys have seen a picture of me trending that I am about to get married. It is a lie. I don't have money to get married. I don't want any problem."

Enoch Darko joked that the marriage rumours had negatively impacted his romantic relationships with his girlfriends and side chicks.

The alumni of TV3 Ghana's reality show, Talented Kidz, questioned why some individuals would create false stories about him even though they have never communicated with him.

He said:

"Our girlfriends are breaking up with us. Our side chicks are breaking up with us because you guys are trending false information. You guys do not know me but you talk about me as if you know me."

Read also

SDK collapses to the ground after hitting the gym, guys rush to his aid & pour water on him

Watch the video below:

Enoch Darko compares Ghanaian and Nigerian bloggers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enoch Darko shared his concerns about the numerous bloggers in Ghana and called on them to learn from their Nigerian counterparts.

The comic actor said that Ghanaian blogging is filled with unproductive content, which can negatively impact the entertainment industry.

Enoch Darko argued that Nigerian bloggers often focus on promoting positive stories that promote the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: YEN Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Kofi Owusu avatar

Kofi Owusu (Entertainment Editor) Kofi is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. He graduated from the African University College Of Communication (AUCC) in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. He has 3 years of experience as an entertainment journalist. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024. You can contact him via e-mail: kofi.owusu@yen.com.gh

Hot: