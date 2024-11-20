Enoch Darko, in a video, denied rumours that he was set to marry his supposed partner in Ghana

Ghanaian actor Enoch Darko, popularly known as Watabombshell, has addressed rumours that he is set to marry soon.

Rumours recently emerged that the comic actor, who has become a household name in the Nigerian movie industry, was set to tie the knot with a lady called Deborah after wedding invitation card photos surfaced on social media.

The details on the invitation card stated that the wedding would be held at the Spintex Adonai Hotel on December 21, 2024, and many fans congratulated him on the impending nuptials.

Enoch Darko addresses rumoured upcoming marriage

In a recent TikTok live session with his fans, Enoch Darko categorically denied the rumours of an upcoming marriage to his alleged girlfriend.

The comic actor explained that he lacked the finances to seek a lady's hand for marriage.

He said:

"All I am saying is that you guys have seen a picture of me trending that I am about to get married. It is a lie. I don't have money to get married. I don't want any problem."

Enoch Darko joked that the marriage rumours had negatively impacted his romantic relationships with his girlfriends and side chicks.

The alumni of TV3 Ghana's reality show, Talented Kidz, questioned why some individuals would create false stories about him even though they have never communicated with him.

He said:

"Our girlfriends are breaking up with us. Our side chicks are breaking up with us because you guys are trending false information. You guys do not know me but you talk about me as if you know me."

Watch the video below:

