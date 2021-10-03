Yaa Jackson and Benedita Gafah have been spotted having fun at Oasis Lounge in Accra

The two Ghanaian movie stars threw caution to the wind amid a pandemic to unwind

This comes after Yaa Jackson trended over her wardrobe malfunction at Djwobeti's birthday jam

Yaa Jackson and Benedita Gafah are burning up the internet after a video of them having fun during a recent outing emerged online.

The two Ghanaian movie stars threw caution to the wind to unwind amid the raging pandemic.

The pair, who seemed not to need the permission of anyone to step out and have the fun, were spotted at Oasis Lounge in Accra.

Yaa Jackson chills with Benedicta Gafah after Giving Free Show at Djwobeti's B'day Jam; Video Emerges Photo credit: GhHyper

Unlike Yaa Jackson, Benedicta Gafah did not shy away from being filmed when she was approached with a camera.

Benedicta Gafah, a popular actress, fulfiled the reason why she went out in the first place, and that was to have fun.

Yaa Jackson's attempt to hide from being captured seemed quite unlike her as her confidence in front of the camera has evolved.

Last week, the Ehw3 Papa singer plonked into the trends again when she had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Djwobeti's birthday jam.

Her sparkly blouse unfastened and she almost became naked while performing on stage.

Watch her recent outing with Benedicta Gafah:

