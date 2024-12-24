Enock Darko, in a video, beamed with excitement as he and his wife celebrated their new marriage on their honeymoon

The Nigerian-based Ghanaian comic actor and Deborah held a champagne bottle and showcased their dance moves

The video of Enock Darko and his new wife Deborah celebrating their wedding during their honeymoon triggered reactions online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nigerian-based Ghanaian actor Enock Darko and his new wife Deborah caught attention on social media after a video of them from their honeymoon surfaced.

Enock Darko goes on a honeymoon with his new wife and showcases their dance moves. Photo source: @watabombshell

Source: Instagram

The actor, renowned for starring in Nollywood movies alongside prominent actors like Destiny Etiko, Chinenye Nnebe and Maurice Sam, tied the knot with Deborah at a grand wedding in Accra on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Famous actors Nadia Buari and Kwaku Manu were among several Ghanaian celebrities who attended Enock Darko's wedding ceremony to witness the couple's union.

Enock Darko dances with wife on honeymoon

Enock Darko took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself and his wife, Deborah, celebrating their marriage in a plush building during their honeymoon.

In the video, the couple beamed with smiles and excitement as they had a mini-bonding session while being recorded by an acquaintance.

Enock Darko and Deborah appeared to enjoy their new marriage as they held a champagne bottle and aggressively showcased their dance moves while music played in the background.

Below is the video of Enock Darko and his wife Deborah from their honeymoon:

Enock Darko and his wife stir reactions

The video of Enock Darko and his wife, Deborah, dancing during their honeymoon triggered positive reactions from fans on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

emellroofingltd commented:

"To me, you married too early 😍."

obed_nana_kwame said:

"Marry your type, they say😍."

chapuzat commented:

"Congratulations to you, legend and your beautiful wife 🙏🏿❤️❤️."

fotoremedy said:

"Indeed, you need to marry your type ooo😘🤣🤣🤣."

doubletwin_beauty commented:

"Ei maame Yaa! We thought u were coming to tame him for us 🤣🤣🤣💔💔💔💔 awwwww this is beautiful."

_akorfa8 said:

"Awwn. This made me smile this December."

Enock Darko teases 'Maame Yaa' after marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Enock Darko teased his alleged ex-partner 'Maame Yaa' after he married his new bride on Saturday, December 21, 2024.

The comic actor noted that his ex-girlfriend had suffered a broken heart after witnessing visuals from his grand wedding.

Enock Darko also showed off his wedding ring as he expressed his excitement at being a newly married man.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh