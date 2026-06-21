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Kwaku Bonsam 'exposes' clients who seek 'juju': About 25 women come daily
Entertainment

Kwaku Bonsam 'exposes' clients who seek 'juju': About 25 women come daily

by  Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah
1 min read

Kwaku Bonsam has shared how married women seek spiritual help to retain their husbands, emphasising self-care and character over physical appearance in relationships

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah avatar

Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh

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