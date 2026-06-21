Canada's Express Entry remains vital for skilled workers seeking permanent residency in a changing immigration landscape

New 2026 rules impose stricter eligibility while prioritising in-demand job categories like healthcare and STEM

Here are eight essential steps to guide applicants through the Express Entry process, ensuring clarity and accessibility for all

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Canada's Express Entry system continues to serve as one of the country's primary pathways for skilled workers seeking permanent residence.

More recently, it has offered qualified applicants a structured route to immigrate and eventually qualify for citizenship.

8 Simple Steps to Apply and Become a Permanent Resident of Canada

Source: Instagram

The programme, launched in 2015, uses a points-based selection system to assess candidates based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language proficiency.

Successful applicants can obtain permanent resident status and, after meeting residency requirements, become eligible for Canadian citizenship.

What is Canada's Express Entry system?

The federal immigration system manages applications under three key programmes: the Federal Skilled Worker Programme, the Canadian Experience Class and the Federal Skilled Trades Programme.

For many applicants living outside Canada, the Federal Skilled Worker Programme remains the most common route.

How can applicants begin the process?

1. Determine your eligibility category

Prospective applicants must first determine which immigration stream best matches their qualifications and work experience.

2. Complete an approved language test

They are then required to complete an approved English or French language test, such as IELTS, CELPIP, TEF or TCF, with stronger scores increasing their chances of selection.

3. Obtain an Educational Credential Assessment

Applicants who obtained their educational qualifications outside Canada must also secure an Educational Credential Assessment from an approved organisation to verify the Canadian equivalent of their credentials.

4. Calculate your Comprehensive Ranking System score

Once language test results and educational assessments are completed, candidates can calculate their Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score, which determines their ranking in the Express Entry pool.

8 Simple Steps to Apply and Become a Permanent Resident of Canada in 2026

Source: Instagram

What happens after entering the pool?

5. Create an Express Entry profile

Eligible candidates can then create and submit an online Express Entry profile, providing details of their education, work experience, age and language abilities.

6. Wait for an invitation to apply

Immigration authorities conduct regular draws and issue Invitations to Apply (ITAs) to candidates who meet the required score threshold.

7. Submit supporting documents

Candidates who receive an invitation must submit supporting documents, including educational certificates, employment references, medical examinations, police clearance certificates and proof of funds, within the required timeframe.

8. Await processing and final approval

After submitting a complete application and paying the applicable fees, applicants enter the processing stage. Successful candidates receive approval documents allowing them to travel to Canada as permanent residents.

The update comes as Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) recently announced revised processing timelines for several immigration categories.

While some programmes recorded faster processing periods, applicants from countries including Nigeria are expected to face longer waiting times for certain visitor visas and work permits, according to the June 2026 update.

Canada’s Express Entry 2026 new rules

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Canada had tightened its 2026 Express Entry eligibility while introducing new job categories for skilled workers.

Candidates applying in 2026 are expected to have 12 months of work experience to qualify for permanent residence.

Despite the tighter rules, the country has released new priority categories, including healthcare, STEM, and French language proficiency.

Source: YEN.com.gh