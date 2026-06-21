Ghanaian preacher Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has predicted that the Black Stars will defeat England in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup group-stage clash, claiming that God revealed to him a dramatic late winner for Ghana.

The founder and leader of Prophetic Life Embassy said Ghana would score the decisive goal after the 86th minute and suggested that England captain Declan Rice would somehow be involved in the move leading to the winning goal.

Speaking to his congregation ahead of Tuesday's encounter, Prophet Sowah Adjei confidently backed the Black Stars to overcome the Three Lions despite England entering the match as favourites.

"We are going to colonise England," the preacher declared during a sermon that has since gone viral on social media. He further claimed that England's coach would struggle to contain Ghana and that the Three Lions' defenders would make costly mistakes during the game.

According to the clergyman, Ghana will dominate large portions of the match, while Rice, whom he referred to as England's number four, will have a difficult outing.

He also predicted that England would be left regretting the result long after the final whistle and would remember his prophecy if Ghana emerged victorious.

The prediction has generated significant attention online ahead of one of the most anticipated fixtures involving an African nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Away from the prophecy, both teams enter the match level on three points after winning their opening group games.

England began their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, with Harry Kane scoring twice as the Three Lions extended their winning run to three matches in all competitions.

Ghana, meanwhile, defeated Panama 1-0 thanks to Caleb Yirenkyi's goal, moving level with England at the top of Group D.

The two nations last met in an international friendly in March 2011, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

According to Opta statistics, England head into the encounter in stronger form, having won four of their last six matches, drawn one and lost one. Ghana, by contrast, have recorded one win, one draw and four defeats in their previous six outings.

Prophet Sowah Adjei is one of Ghana's most prominent religious figures and is known for making public predictions on politics, sports and current affairs. He has previously attracted attention for prophecies involving major political figures and international events.

Whether his latest prediction comes to pass will be determined when Ghana and England meet in their decisive World Cup showdown.

Source: YEN.com.gh