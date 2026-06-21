FIFA adjusted Player of the Match presentations for selected players by removing Michelob ULTRA branding due to cultural and religious considerations

The 2026 World Cup will feature 104 Player of the Match awards, with stars like Messi, Haaland and Kane already among the winners

Previous alcohol-related controversies have influenced how football organisations handle awards and celebrations

FIFA have introduced a significant but respectful change to the Player of the Match award presentations for a select group of players competing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 48-team tournament, being hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, will feature a total of 104 Player of the Match awards handed out throughout the competition.

Why FIFA Made Special Change to the World Cup Player of the Match Award for 8 Players

Source: Getty Images

So far, 36 awards have already been presented to some of the biggest names at the tournament, including Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland, Harry Kane and Michael Olise. United States forward Folarin Balogun has also collected two Player of the Match awards.

The winner of the award is decided through an online fan vote and is presented by Michelob ULTRA, the official sponsor of the Player of the Match prize.

Traditionally, every winner receives the award after the final whistle, poses for an official photo, and the image is shared across FIFA World Cup social media platforms.

Michelob ULTRA have also been sharing content featuring several winners on X, following a similar approach used during last year’s Club World Cup.

However, a different presentation style appears to have been used for a number of players during this World Cup.

FIFA removes Michelob ULTRA branding for selected players

Because Michelob ULTRA is an alcohol brand and several World Cup nations have predominantly Muslim populations where alcohol is prohibited under religious beliefs, the branding used in some Player of the Match photos has been adjusted.

For players such as Canada’s injured star Ismael Kone, Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada and Ivory Coast youngster Yan Diomande, the Michelob ULTRA logo was removed from the backdrop during their award presentations.

The same approach was used for Iran’s Ramin Rezaeian, Egypt’s Emam Ashour, Jordan’s Ali Olwan, Morocco and Bayern Munich new signing Ismael Saibari, as well as Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi.

Instead of displaying the sponsor branding, the backdrop simply featured the words “Superior Player of the Match” repeatedly alongside the FIFA World Cup emblem.

Although the trophy itself remains almost identical, the Michelob ULTRA logo is not visible in these presentations.

Previous alcohol-related award controversies

Michelob ULTRA are not the first alcohol brand associated with the Player of the Match award.

Beer company Budweiser sponsored the award during the previous two World Cups, including the 2018 tournament, when one player refused to accept the prize.

Egypt goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy won the award after an outstanding performance despite his team losing to Uruguay.

However, when the award was presented to him, El-Shenawy declined to accept it due to religious reasons. A picture showing him raising his hand in refusal later circulated widely online.

The issue has also appeared in club football.

In the Premier League, the Player of the Match award previously involved receiving a bottle of alcohol, and several Muslim players, including former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, chose not to accept it.

The award system has since changed, with a more basic prize now handed out. During trophy celebrations, non-alcoholic champagne is also used.

FIFA has several major commercial partnerships during the World Cup, and brands that are not official sponsors are often required to cover their logos. This has also affected stadium naming rights and other visible branding.

Players wearing Beats headphones have also been required to cover the logo before matches when appearing on the pitch.

Source: YEN.com.gh