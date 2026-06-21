Sweden has introduced new legislation banning marriages between first cousins

Swedish authorities pointed to public health risks and the prevention of forced unions

Legal systems in Europe evolved to address conflicts between tradition and individual rights

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The Swedish government has introduced new legislation banning marriages between first cousins and other close relatives.

Sweden introduces legislation banning cousin marriages to address public health risks and prevent forced unions, effective from July 1, 2026. Image credit: iStock, Government.se

Source: UGC

The legislative decision, which marked a significant shift in the country's family law framework, which aims to protect vulnerable individuals, is set to take effect on July 1, 2026.

An Instagram report shared by MrHandyHero on June 19, 2026, indicated that the legal decision was rooted in growing public health concerns.

Medical research showed that children born to closely related parents face a higher risk of genetic disorders.

Swedish authorities also highlighted the need to stop culturally pressured and forced marriages that limit personal freedom.

Read more about the ban on cousin marriage in Sweden in the Instagram post below.

Netizens react to Sweden's cousin marriage ban

The legislative update has sparked widespread online conversations, with many internet users sharing their perspectives on unions between close relatives across different countries.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the report's post below:

kenshin42471 said:

"No more she's/he's my cousins 😂."

Frankyspirits said:

"Waiting for the US to jump on board 😂."

Edwardjrvon said:

"Good!"

igstaffhoes said:

"The fact that they had to do it is the most disturbing 🤦🏾."

the_ann_s said:

"Cousin marriage is still legal in Poland or Germany. Just FYI."

The UAE bans social media for children under 15, mandating platform compliance within 12 months. Image credit: iStock/Credit: andreswd

Source: UGC

UAE bans children from social media

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined the growing number of nations banning social media access for underage children.

A new Cabinet resolution passed in the country gives social media platforms a 12-month timeline to review and remove all accounts created by those under 15, or face a total ban.

State news agency WAM on June 18, 2026, reported that the resolution sets the minimum age for social media use at 15 years, meaning children below this age are prohibited from creating, using, or operating personal accounts.

Source: YEN.com.gh