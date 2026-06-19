Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard, Miracle, recounted his final duty moment with the late Nollywood actor at his wake-keep in Abia State

Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, after a solemn funeral service that drew an outpouring of tributes

Miracle described Alexx Ekubo as a mentor and father figure who shaped his discipline and outlook on life

The bodyguard of late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo has shared an emotional account of his last moments performing his duties for the actor before his death.

Alexx Ekubo's personal bodyguard, Miracle, recalls his heartbreaking final duty moment with the late Alexx Ekubo. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo, Miracle (Instagram & Twitter)

Source: Instagram

Alexx Ekubo was laid to rest on June 18, 2026, at Arochukwu, in Nigeria's Abia State, during a solemn funeral service.

His death stirred a number of tributes, including from his widow, Anwuli Ekubo, who had been married to the actor privately and made her first major public appearance at his Service of Songs before attending his burial.

In a heartbreaking graveside moment, Anwuli prayed over her husband's remains, gave him a final kiss, and helped place the last soil on his grave.

The Instagram video of Anwuli Ekubo paying her last respects to Alexx Ekubo is below.

Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard recalls final duty moment

In a tribute video spotted online during the wake-keeping ceremony, Alexx Ekubo's personal bodyguard, Miracle, opened up about what he described as his final duty moment with his late boss.

According to him, the hardest part of the loss was not just the news of the Nollywood actor's passing, but the painful reality of still holding on to daily habits that once defined their relationship.

Miracle described how he went to the actor's door, expecting life to continue as usual, only to be met with silence.

He said:

"Doc, I opened your door as I always do, expecting you to step out. I stood there hoping and praying that this wasn't real, but you didn't step out."

The Twitter (X) video of Miracle's tribute to Alexx Ekubo is below.

Reactions to Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard's tribute

The tribute has added to an outpouring of grief that has continued to trail Alexx Ekubo's death since news of his passing broke.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments shared by fans online.

Chomzy wrote:

"So heartbreaking. Rest in peace, Alex Ekubo. The most painful part about his death is that no one could place their hands on any bad to his side."

Ebys'Lady said:

"It's well. We are all hurting about this. God give us strength to endure."

Martins indicated:

"Life is really unfair. Rest on well, Alex."

Zoe Dorren commented:

"Alex's death hurts abeg. Rest in peace, Alex Ikenna Ekubo."

Bookiee added:

"Person just dey cry since morning."

Fans pour out grief as Alexx Ekubo's bodyguard Miracle shares a heartbreaking tribute at the late Nollywood actor's wake-keep. Image credit: Alexx Ekubo (Instagram)

Source: Instagram

Ini Edo launches tribute initiative for Alexx Ekubo

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, celebrated actress Ini Edo announced a tribute platform for fans and colleagues to honour the late Nollywood actor following his death.

Funeral plans were announced at the time, including a Service of Songs and wake-keep scheduled for June 2026. The actor was expected to be laid to rest in his hometown in Abia State as fans continued to mourn his passing.

Source: YEN.com.gh