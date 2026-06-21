Ghana will be represented at the 2026 World Cup both directly and indirectly, with the Black Stars making their fifth World Cup appearance

At least 10 players of Ghanaian descent will feature for other nations at the tournament in North America

Brian Brobbey, Kobbie Mainoo, Jeremy Doku and Memphis Depay are among the high-profile names of Ghanaian heritage at the World Cup

The Black Stars may be flying the flag of Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but the country's influence stretches far beyond its own 26-man roster.

Across the tournament, several players with Ghanaian roots are representing other nations, underlining the immense talent the West African country continues to produce.

World Cup 2026: Meet the 11 Players of Ghanaian Origin Representing Other Nations

Source: Getty Images

Which Ghanaian-origin players are at 2026 World Cup?

While Ghana is making its fifth appearance on football's grandest stage, a number of footballers with family ties to the country will be chasing glory in different colours.

Some were born abroad and grew up in other football systems, while others chose alternative international pathways despite being eligible for the Black Stars.

In recent years, the Ghana Football Association has stepped up efforts to attract dual-nationality players, successfully convincing stars such as Antoine Semenyo to commit to the national team. Yet not every approach ended in success.

A host of high-profile names opted to represent the nations where they were born or developed, and many of them are now featuring prominently at the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

2026 World Cup: The 13 players of Ghanaian descent

13. Mohammed Muntari – Qatar

Muntari (not Sulley) occupies a unique place in World Cup history. Born in Ghana before relocating to Qatar, he became the first player to score a World Cup goal for the Gulf nation during the 2022 tournament. His story remains one of the most notable examples of a Ghanaian-born footballer making an impact for another country on the biggest stage.

12. Isak Hien - Sweden

The powerful defender has become a mainstay in Sweden's setup. Hien's connection to Ghana serves as another reminder of the country's far-reaching football footprint.

11. Richie Laryea - Canada

The versatile defender has played a major role in Canada's rise on the international stage. Born to Ghanaian parents, Laryea has established himself as an important member of the co-host nation's squad.

10. Jarell Quansah - England

Quansah's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. The former Liverpool defender is regarded as one of England's most promising centre-backs and could come face-to-face with Ghana when the two nations meet on June 23.

9. Kevin Danso - Austria

Born in Austria to Ghanaian parents, Kevin Danso has grown into one of Europe's most reliable defenders. The centre-back, who is teammates with Mohammed Kudus at Tottenham Hotspur, chose Austria despite being eligible for Ghana and has become a cornerstone of their backline.

8. Jamie Leweling - Germany

Born in Germany to a Ghanaian father, Leweling has steadily established himself as one of the country's most exciting attacking talents. By choosing to represent Germany, he joined a distinguished list of players with Ghanaian roots who have worn the famous white shirt of Die Mannschaft. His inclusion continues a long-standing trend of Ghanaian heritage being represented in the German national team.

7. John Yeboah Zamora - Ecuador

John Yeboah's journey has taken him through different football cultures before earning recognition with Ecuador. The winger, who was also eligible for Germany and Ghana, ultimately chose to represent the South American nation.

6. Zion Suzuki - Japan

The Japan goalkeeper comes from a multicultural background, with a Ghanaian father and Japanese mother. Widely regarded as one of Asia's finest young shot-stoppers, Suzuki is expected to play a key role for the Samurai Blue.

5. Alphonso Davies - Canada

Born in Buduburam, Ghana, to Liberian parents, Alphonso Davies has risen to become one of the most electrifying left-backs in world football. He remains the poster boy of Canadian football despite not featuring at the 2026 tournament yet. By choosing to represent Canada, Davies added another prominent name to the growing list of players with Ghanaian heritage shining on the global stage.

4. Memphis Depay - The Netherlands

A veteran of several major tournaments, Depay remains one of the Netherlands' most influential figures. The experienced attacker, whose father is Ghanaian, continues to be among the most successful footballers with roots in the West African nation.

3. Brian Brobbey - The Netherlands

Long viewed as one of Dutch football's most promising forwards, Brobbey arrives at the World Cup in fine form. The striker, whose parents are Ghanaian, announced himself at the 2026 World Cup in style with a brace against Sweden on June 20.

2. Kobbie Mainoo - England

One of England's brightest young midfielders, Mainoo has quickly become a key figure for the Three Lions. The Manchester United star's Ghanaian roots have long been discussed, but his international future now firmly lies with England.

1. Jeremy Doku - Belgium

Few wingers in world football are as electrifying as Jeremy Doku. Blessed with blistering pace and exceptional dribbling ability, the Belgium international remains one of the most recognisable footballers of Ghanaian heritage.

Source: YEN.com.gh