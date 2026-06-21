Canada has tightened its Express Entry eligibility while introducing new job categories for skilled workers

Candidates applying in 2026 are expected to have 12 months of work experience to qualify for permanent residence

Despite the tighter rules, the country has released new priority categories, including healthcare, STEM, and French language proficiency

Canada has tightened eligibility for its Express Entry permanent residence system in 2026, even as it opens new job categories to skilled workers in healthcare, research, transport and management.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced the changes, which take effect across category-based selection draws this year.

Canada’s Express Entry 2026: Full List of Jobs and Categories Prioritised for Permanent Residence

Source: Instagram

Canada's new update raises the minimum work experience threshold candidates need to qualify under an occupational category, while also expanding the list of professions the country is actively recruiting for.

Candidates applying through an occupational category must now show at least 12 months of full-time work experience, or the part-time equivalent, accumulated within the past three years, and that experience no longer has to be continuous.

This replaces the previous six-month threshold, meaning some candidates who would have qualified last year may not meet the new bar.

New priorities for Canada's 2026 Express Entry

Despite the stricter requirement, Canada introduced several new priority categories for 2026

10 categories to receive priority consideration Express Entry 2026 priority categories include:

French language proficiency Healthcare and Social Services — 37 eligible occupations STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) — 11 eligible occupations Trade occupations — 25 eligible occupations Education — 5 eligible occupations Transport — 4 eligible occupations Physicians with Canadian work experience — 3 eligible occupations Senior managers with Canadian work experience — 4 eligible occupations Researchers with Canadian work experience — 2 eligible occupations Skilled military recruits — 3 eligible occupations

Agriculture and agri-food occupations, which were on the 2025 list, have been dropped entirely.

See the X (Twitter) post below:

Why Canada's 2026 Express Entry rules matter

The changes are part of Canada's broader push to keep overall immigration at what officials call sustainable levels, while still competing for skilled talent. The government has said it wants to keep annual permanent resident admissions under 1% of Canada's population beyond 2027, and to cut the share of temporary residents to 5% of the population by the end of 2026.

For prospective applicants, the message is two-sided: more job categories now offer a faster track to permanent residence, but candidates need a longer, more solid work history to qualify than they did the previous year.

Canada’s Express Entry 2026: Full List of Jobs and Categories Prioritised for Permanent Residence

Source: Instagram

Source: YEN.com.gh