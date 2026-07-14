A psychic cat has made its prediction for the first finalist of the 2026 World Cup ahead of the semi-final tie between France and Spain

Les Bleus booked their place in the last four by defeating Morocco, while Spain advanced after overcoming Belgium in the quarter-finals

The winner of the July 14 showdown will face either England or Argentina in the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium

A mysterious cat with a remarkable record of predicting football results has made its latest call ahead of the highly anticipated 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between France and Spain on July 14.

Nimbus Pronos, the feline predictor that has captured the attention of football fans worldwide, has backed Les Bleus to secure the first spot in the tournament's final.

Psychic cat Nimbus Pronos predicts the winner of the 2026 World Cup semi-final clash between France and Spain. Photos by Buda Mendes, Shirlaine Forrest and Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat backs France to beat Spain

In a video circulating on Instagram and seen by YEN.com.gh, Nimbus approached two bowls labelled 'France' and 'Spain' as part of its latest prediction ritual.

The cat immediately moved towards the French bowl and began eating, a move interpreted by its followers as a sign that Didier Deschamps' side will overcome Spain in their last four encounter.

Watch Nimbus' prediction of the France vs Spain match, as shared on Instagram:

Nimbus has enjoyed a remarkable run throughout the tournament, correctly predicting 26 World Cup matches. However, the feline oracle has also experienced a few setbacks.

One of its notable misses came during the Round of 16 clash between Norway and Brazil, when Nimbus selected the South Americans to advance. Instead, Erling Haaland's brace inspired Norway to a famous victory.

Overall, the cat has made eight incorrect predictions, giving Spain supporters hope that the latest forecast could once again be overturned.

Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappé will come face to face in the first World Cup semi-final fixtures at AT&T Stadium in Texas. Photos by Patrick T. Fallon and Angela Weiss.

Source: Getty Images

France vs Spain match preview

The European giants meet at the semi-final stage after impressive runs through the knockout rounds.

France reached the last four after defeating Morocco in the quarter-finals, while Spain booked their place by edging past Belgium in a tense encounter.

The two-time world champions are chasing history as they look to reach a third consecutive World Cup final. A victory over Spain would place them alongside some of the greatest teams in tournament history.

Spain, meanwhile, is aiming to return to the final for the first time since winning their only World Cup title in 2010. A place in the showpiece event would provide an opportunity to add another chapter to their football legacy.

According to talkSPORT, the semi-final will be the first World Cup meeting between the two nations since 2006, when France produced a memorable comeback to defeat Spain 3-1 in the Round of 16.

However, recent history favours La Roja, who defeated France in the Euro 2024 semi-final and the 2025 UEFA Nations League semi-final.

Who awaits the winner of France vs Spain?

The winner of the clash will face either England or Argentina in the 2026 World Cup final, according to The Athletic.

France will hope Nimbus' prediction proves accurate as they chase another appearance in the biggest match in world football.

Spain, however, will be determined to prove that the psychic cat has got this one wrong.

Lamine Yamal warns France ahead of semi-final clash

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal sent a confident message to France ahead of Spain's 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash.

The teenager highlighted Spain's recent wins over France in the 2024 Euros and 2025 Nations League as a reason for their belief.

Source: YEN.com.gh