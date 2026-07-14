Indian astrologer Greenstone Lobo, who correctly forecasted France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022, has named his 2026 World Cup winners

Lobo uses what he calls 'scientific astrology' and singled out Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham as key to England ending a 60-year wait for the title

Ghanaian presenter Kwadwo Dickson shared the prediction on Instagram on July 12, 2026, as the tournament reaches the semi-final stage

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An Indian astrologer with a remarkable track record has named his pick to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Indian astrologer Greenstone Lobo, who correctly predicted the 2018 and 2022 World Cup winners, drops a prediction for the 2026 champion. Image credit: FIFA World Cup, Greenstone Lobo

Source: Facebook

The prediction was shared by the Ghanaian presenter Kwadwo Dickson on Instagram on Sunday, July 12, 2026.

Greenstone Lobo, who practises what he calls "scientific astrology," is believed to have earned a devoted following in football circles after correctly calling France the 2018 World Cup winners in Russia and Argentina as champions in Qatar in 2022.

According to the report of Kwadwo Dickson, the astrologer claimed to have used the stars of the captains of the various teams to make his predictions.

He claimed France would eliminate Spain, just as England knocked out Argentina in the semi-final, adding that England would win the tournament.

With back-to-back correct predictions, his latest forecast has attracted serious attention from fans heading into the tournament's final four.

With only four nations still standing, the semi-final draw pits France against Spain on Tuesday, July 14, and England against defending champions Argentina on Wednesday, July 15.

The winners advance to the final on July 19, while the two losing sides meet in a third-place playoff on July 18.

England last lifted the trophy on home soil in 1966.

Argentina are chasing back-to-back titles, France are hunting a third World Cup crown having won in 1998 and 2018, and Spain are hoping to claim their second title after South Africa 2010.

If Lobo's forecast holds and England are crowned champions, he will have correctly predicted three consecutive World Cup winners, a record that would be difficult to dismiss regardless of scepticism about astrology.

See Kwadwo Dickson's Instagram post sharing the prediction below.

Reactions to astrologer's 2026 World Cup pick

Followers of Kwadwo Dickson's page had plenty to say about the forecast.

@otoos3488 wrote:

"This cup is for Argentina"

@obaapamaud said:

"Good luck, England, you deserve to win the World Cup 🙌🏆🏆"

@niidistinction commented:

"The opposite will happen😂😂😂😂😂😂"

@thehandbag_edit wrote:

"Even I predicted in 2018 that France would win, and they won. It’s based on performance, not rocket science. England will be eliminated by Argentina based on their previous performance. Both England and Argentina don’t have good teams, but because of certain circumstances, Argentina will eliminate England.

Hindu leader predicts 2026 World Cup winner

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian chief and Hindu leader Jnana Caksus Das, who accurately predicted Argentina's victory in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, forecasted the potential finalists for the 2026 tournament.

As anticipation builds ahead of the semi-finals, football fans are left wondering if Das's insights will once again prove prophetic, particularly with three of his favoured teams still in contention for the title.

Source: YEN.com.gh