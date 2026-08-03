Brian-Todd Boucher, 43, who played gangster Claudie Massop in Bob Marley: One Love, was shot in Waterford, St Catherine, Jamaica

The actor had flown in from New York earlier that same day before gunmen opened fire on him and a 37-year-old companion

St Catherine South Police have launched an investigation with no arrests made and no motive yet established

Brian-Todd Anthony Boucher, the 43-year-old Jamaican actor who earned international recognition for his role in the 2024 biographical film *Bob Marley: One Love*, has been shot and killed in Waterford, St Catherine, Jamaica.

The attack reportedly occurred on Saturday night, August 1, 2026, just hours after Boucher had touched down in the country on a flight from New York.

Actor and singer Brian-Todd Boucher a.k.a. Ras Ajai, dies following a gun attack in Jamaica. Photo source: @rasajai

Source: Instagram

The Jamaica Constabulary Force confirmed that Boucher, also known by the aliases "Ajoy" and "Ras Ajai," was on foot along a road in Waterford alongside a 37-year-old companion when a car pulled up carrying armed men.

One occupant exited the vehicle, opened fire on both men, then got back into the car before it sped away.

Boucher was rushed to the Spanish Town General Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. His companion survived and remains under medical observation.

Boucher's role in Bob Marley: One Love

In the globally successful biographical film, Boucher portrayed Claudie Massop, a Jamaican gangster whose story forms part of the broader narrative surrounding reggae icon Bob Marley's life.

The production gave Boucher significant exposure to international audiences and brought considerable attention to his craft.

His death comes just days after another Jamaican icon, reggae singer Fantah Mojah, was announced to have passed away.

Investigation into Ras Ajai's shooting

The St Catherine South Police are leading the investigation into the killing. As of the time of reporting, no arrests have been made, and investigators have not yet established a clear motive.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the identity of those responsible to contact the police.

See the Instagram post announcing Boucher's death below:

News of Boucher's death spread rapidly across social media, triggering an outpouring of grief from fans and members of the entertainment community.

One person wrote:

"What a tragic loss, may his legacy live on. Sending love and strength to his family and friends."

Another commented:

"This looks like it was a paid hit. The day the man landed, he was taking out a few hours late. I wonder if he got himself mixed up in a thing."

Akesifour's Big Chante passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwadwo Ntim-Mensah, popularly known as Big Chante, one half of the beloved Ghanaian Hiplife duo Akesifour, had passed away at age 43.

Big Chante was best known for the classic 2006 Afrobeat track African Girl, which made Akesifour one of the most prominent music groups of the mid-2000s.

A funeral poster shared on Facebook announced his burial and final funeral rites scheduled for Saturday, 8th August 2026, in Ashaiman.

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Source: YEN.com.gh