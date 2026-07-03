'Psychic' dog Tactical Tax predicted a Ghana victory over Colombia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash scheduled for July 4

The dog chose Colombia first in a best-of-three selection before picking Ghana twice in a row to declare the Black Stars winners

Tactical Tax has built a reputation during the tournament after correctly forecasting results, including Portugal vs Croatia and Belgium vs Senegal

A 'psychic' dog named Tactical Tax has thrown its weight behind Ghana's Black Stars, tipping them to defeat Colombia and advance to the Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

'Psychic' Dog Tactical Tax predicts the winner of Ghana's clash with Colombia in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Image credit: Darrian Traynor/ Michael Reaves, @tacticaltax/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars face Colombia at the Kansas City Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, with kick-off set for 1:30 a.m. Ghana Time on July 4. The winner of the last-16 tie will go on to face Switzerland.

In a video shared by Tactical Tax's owner, the dog is presented with two balls — one decorated with the Ghana flag and the other bearing Colombia's colours. The format is a best-of-three contest, and Tactical Tax initially nudged towards the Colombian ball on his first pick.

However, he then selected the Ghana ball on two successive occasions, sealing a 2-1 verdict in favour of the Black Stars.

Tactical Tax's World Cup predictions

The dog has attracted considerable attention during the tournament, particularly in the Round of 32 stage. Tactical Tax has already built a track record that is hard to ignore, having correctly called high-profile results, including Portugal against Croatia and Belgium against Senegal.

Those successful forecasts have helped turn the animal into one of the more unusual talking points of this year's competition.

The TikTok video of Tactical Tax's prediction on Ghana vs Colombia is below.

For Ghana supporters, the prediction will provide an extra boost of confidence heading into a tie that carries enormous significance. A victory against Colombia would not only extend the Black Stars' World Cup journey but set up a meeting with Switzerland in the Round of 16.

Tactical Tax's prediction follows a similar optimistic boost from man of God, Telvin Adjei Sowah, who declined to declare a winner outright but hinted at a favourable outcome for the Ghana Black Stars.

Reactions to Tactical Tax's Ghana vs Colombia prediction

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Tactical Tax predicting Ghana vs Colombia at the World Cup.

Akwasi Oppong ⭐Lampard⭐ said:

"I believe in this, it will be a 1:3 Ghana win."

ᘻᖻᖽᐸᘿᒪ🤖🤖🧐 wrote:

"Who is also taking it personally 😀😂."

Vica Nice🪴 Gh commented:

"So help us God. Ghana ⚽🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🙏."

Yawson said:

"See you after 90mins 😊."

The TikTok video of Telvin Sowah speaking about Ghana vs Colombia is below.

Psychic cat, Nimbus Pronos, predicts the winner of the World Cup Round of 32 clash between Colombia and Ghana. Image credit: David Ramos, Shirlaine Forrest, Alexander Hassenstein.

Source: Getty Images

Psychic cat predicts Ghana vs Colombia

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that feline football oracle Nimbus Pronos picked a winner between Colombia and Ghana ahead of their 2026 World Cup Round of 32 showdown.

The psychic cat, which had correctly predicted five of its six Round of 32 matches, chose the South American country to defeat Ghana's Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh