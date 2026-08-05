Mo Salah's move to Turkish side Trabzonspor is edging toward completion after his Liverpool exit

A resurfaced video showing him vacationing in Mykonos has sparked accusations of hypocrisy

Some social media users questioned his faith practices ahead of his expected Turkey move

Egyptian forward Mo Salah is facing a wave of online backlash, with some fans accusing him of hypocrisy, as his move to Turkish giants Trabzonspor edges toward completion following his exit from Liverpool as a free agent.

Mo Salah faces online backlash after a video from his vacation resurfaced as his move to Trabzonspor nears completion. Image credit: Oktay Serdar/Trabzonspor.

Source: Instagram

Salah left Anfield this summer after nine seasons, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances and won multiple major trophies during his time at the club.

He arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, to finalise the move, with reports indicating he has agreed a two-year deal worth around €16.9 million a year, running through June 2028.

The switch would make him the highest-paid player in Turkish football history, and comes after he turned down interest from Saudi Arabia and MLS to remain in European competition.

Fans react to Salah's Mykonos video

The backlash intensified after a video showing Mo Salah on vacation in Mykonos began circulating online.

X user Oktay Serdar shared the clip, captioning it:

"Friends, 5 min. ago video from my friends in Mykonos [@MoSalah] come to Trabzon"

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions, with several users questioning the contrast between Salah's public image and his lifestyle.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

mustafaharaz93 wrote:

"This guy, they say he's a conservative Muslim, but the guy's been vacationing on the LGBT island for a month."

mustyq17 said:

"But if he loves living like this, which it's obvious he does, Trabzon's gonna be a total culture shock for him, like he's gone into detox."

amedistandc indicated:

"Is this guy praying before every match? If so, he's a full-on political Islamist and he's found his team :)"

bedel94033 commented:

"Is this guy an example Muslim? He's celebrating Christmas, decorating a Christmas tree at New Year's—think about why other clubs from Europe don't want him; Trabzonspor got royally screwed."

The X video showing Salah on vacation in Mykonos is shown below.

Mo Salah's Christmas celebration ritual

The Christmas tree criticism referenced in the comments is not new.

Salah has posted an annual Christmas family photo beside a decorated tree since 2019, a tradition that has sparked recurring backlash from some Muslim fans nearly every year, even as he has paired the posts with messages of solidarity for families affected by the war in Gaza.

Why Mo Salah left Liverpool after 9 years

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Mohamed Salah's departure marked the end of a historic era at Liverpool, where he won several major trophies during his nine years at the club.

Tensions with coach Arne Slot may have contributed to the former Chelsea winger's decision to leave. With more than 250 goals, Salah's legacy is solidified as one of Liverpool's greatest players in history.

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Source: YEN.com.gh