Jay Bhad has taken shots at Yaw Tog in a new song with Oseikrom Sikanii titled 'Atoro'

The rapper mocked Yaw Tog for the recent setbacks he has suffered in his music career

Jay Bhad also criticised the TGMAs for a perceived lack of transparency in the award scheme

Ghanaian rapper Jay Bhad has courted controversy on social media for his verse in a new music collaboration with Oseikrom Sikanii.

Jay Bhad and Yaw Tog Photo source: @jaybhad1 @yawtog

Source: Twitter

Jay Bhad disses Yaw Tog in a new song

In the 'Atoro' song, Jay Bhad subtly jabbed Yaw Tog over some comments he made some years back and his alleged decline in the music industry.

In the song, Jay Bhad claimed that Yaw Tog has struggled to replicate his earlier success with his first hit single, "Sore," which featured Jay Bahd's Asakaa Boys music collective.

He also alleged that Yaw Tog is broke and cannot afford to purchase expensive cars and items like him. The rapper also slammed the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs), alleging that the awards scheme was fraudulent.

Jay Bhad and Yaw Tog had a significant public fallout a few years ago after disagreements between the latter and the Asaaka Boys.

The two rappers mended fences in 2023 when they appeared together in public on many occasions. However, it seems the feud has resumed.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Jay Bhad dissing Yaw Tog in a new song

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in reaction to Jay Bhad throwing subtle jabs at Yaw Tog.

@GhanaSocialUni commented:

"He’s not on Yaw’s level .. no need for a reply"

@EzraKuntu commented:

"Forget about the shades in it bro the track go bee!! His flows"

@WofahKay1 commented:

"I love the verse"

@freedcaptive23 commented:

"This na straight bullet or stray bullet?"

@MinliBTS commented:

"I know my idolo. He won’t reply"

Source: YEN.com.gh