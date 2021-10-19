Shatta Wale's personal assistant, Nana Dope, has been arrested by the police for his role in circulating information that the musician had been shot.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Nana Dope was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, alongside one other guy called Gangee, barely 24 hours after starting the hoax that Sahtta had been shot.

According to a statement from the police, Shatta Wale and one other person named Deportee are on the run.

Shatta Wale's PA Nana Dope, 1 Other Arrested Over Shooting Hoax; Musician, Deportee On The Run

Source: Facebook

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: Yen