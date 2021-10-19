Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale has been arrested by the police.

Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in connection with the circulation of news that he had been shot by gunmen.

The police confirmed the arrest of Shatta Wale in a statement on Facebook.

"Shatta Wale Arrested. Details to follow shortly," the short statement read.

Source: Yen News