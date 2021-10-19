Shatta Wale finally arrested by the police; details drop
Dancehall music superstar Shatta Wale has been arrested by the police.
You can make YEN.com.gh an Online Media Company of the year! Vote for us at National Communication Award 2021!
Shatta Wale was arrested on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in connection with the circulation of news that he had been shot by gunmen.
The police confirmed the arrest of Shatta Wale in a statement on Facebook.
"Shatta Wale Arrested. Details to follow shortly," the short statement read.
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Source: Yen News
Tags: