Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has reportedly been shot by unknown gunmen

The sad incident happened in his East Legon mansion on the rainy Friday of Monday, October 18

Shatta Wale had celebrated his birthday just a day before on October 15

His spokesperson, Nana Dope, says Shatta Wale is receiving treatment at the emergency ward

He did not state which hospital the Dancehall king has been rushed to

Shatta Wale has been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope.

The musician is currently in a critical condition and receiving treatment at the emergency ward.

According to a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Dope revealed that the assailants shot Shatta Wale in the rain, and wondered who hated the musician this much to do this to him.

He thanked the Ghana Police for their immediate intervention to get Shatta Wale to the hospital.

The gunmen, however, are on the run and being pursued by the police, Nana Dope explained.

YEN.com.gh, however, cannot verify this incident. The development has been circulating on social media, especially since his personal assistant, Nana Dope, confirmed it.

It must be noted that some of the celebrities sometimes go this far for trends on social media.

More soon....

