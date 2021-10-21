Many celebs have ended up getting into trouble with authorities due to their actions

As a result, they trended on social media with their fans clamouring for their release

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you a list of Ghanaian celebs who have been involved in cases with the cops

Over the years, it has become clearer and clearer that Ghana's laws are no respecter of persons regardless of their status in society or even age so far as they flout the rules.

One can bear witness to the fact that the security agencies in the country are working around the clock to weed out unacceptable personalities and activities in the country.

In their bid to do this, many people have had to come face-to-face with the laws due to their actions and were dealt with accordingly.

Owusu Bempah, Akuapem Poloo, Kwaw Kese and Shatta Wale. Source: Instagram: @owusubempah, @akuapempoloo, @kwawkese, @ghanapoliceservice

Source: Instagram

Some of these people include celebs who hitherto, were deemed as demi-gods before the laws of the country.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you celebs who have run into trouble with the laws of the land.

1. Geeman and Jagger Pee

Musician and dancer actor Jager Pee had their bright careers dimmed after they were involved in a murder case in the 1990's. Geeman was sentenced to life in prison while Jagger Pee was dealt a reduced sentence.

2. Goodies

Isaac Abeiku Aidoo popularly known as Goodies was the CEO of Goodies Production. His works were very popular in the early 2000's. He was arrested in 2008 and jailed for 13 years over possession of alleged narcotics.

3. Kwaw Kese

Emmanuel Kofi Botwe famed as Kwaw Kese was arrested in 2014 at a popular drinking bar in Kumasi called Plus two for smoking a hard drug believed to be marijuana.

He was remanded in prison for 5 months and was made to pay a fine.

4. Asem

Ghanaian rap artiste Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah famed as Asem was involved in a police case after it was reported that he was in bed with an alleged minor.

5. Akuapem Poloo

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown widely known as Akuapem Poloo found herself on the wrong side of the law after she posted a photo of herself in her birthday suit with her son standing before her.

She was reported to the authorities and was subsequently arrested and convicted.

6. Bulldog

Artiste manager Bulldog born Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson has had to deal with the police on a number of occasions. Recently, he was picked up by police following comments he passed about the 2020 general elections.

7. Rev. Owusu Bempah

Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International was arrested following an issue involving 'repented' traditional priestess, Nana Agradaa.

8. Obinim

Daniel Obinim, also known as Angel Obinim, the senior Head Bishop of International God's Way Church has had to deal with the police at one time.

9. Gloria Adu Sarfowaah

Outspoken enterpreneur and actress Adu Sarfowaah ended up spending some days behind bars after she was involved in an issue with Afia Schwarzenegger.

10. Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale found himself in trouble after he staged a shooting incident and ended up handing himself over to the police. He has been remanded for a week.

Source: Yen