Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, has caused a buzz on social media after debuting his new look

The Twice As Tall crooner shaved off his signature beards and flaunted his new look in an Instagram video

The video soon went viral and fans have reacted to it in different ways with some of them calling the African Giant a princess

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Top Nigerian singer and Grammy-winning star, Burna Boy, recently had members of the online community talking after he presented his new look.

The music superstar took to his Instagram page to announce that he had cut off his beards and also shared a video to back it up.

In the short clip that was posted on his Instagram story, Burna appeared to love his new look as he continued to pose for the camera.

Burna Boy shaves his beards, fans react. Photos: @burnaboygram.

Source: UGC

Not stopping there, the self-styled Odogwu noted that he had to cut off his beards and now he looks his age.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

See the video below:

Social media users react

The clip of beardless Burna wasted no time going viral on social media and numerous internet users have reacted to it.

A number of people seemed to be more amused by the singer’s new look as they shared their opinions on it.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Tawakalt_:

“Princess burna.”

Onalaja_:

“You haven’t lived until you’ve intentionally gone beardless. IYKYK.”

Gandanss:

“Giant don turn princess.”

Queenenny_xo:

“This one no be odogwu again oooo.”

Mynameisoluchy:

“ African princess.”

Mo_lilleey:

“Our giant is now a baby boy.”

Chii.ogbu:

“Gum it back. pls dear.”

Jaiyeola.w:

“Baba be like bitmoji.”

Obianuju.nwa:

“From Odogwu to Atilogwu.”

Mamaariella:

“Beard na truly man makeup.”

Interesting.

Burna Boy showcases luxury Lagos mansion

Burna Boy has occasionally taken to social media with photos, videos showing bits and pieces of his luxury mansion without putting it on full display.

However, a year after purchasing the multimillion naira property, fans finally got a full tour of the mansion as the Twice as Tall singer threw his doors open for Architectural Digest; an international interior-design magazine based in the US.

In a house-tour video which is now making the rounds on social media, an excited Burna Boy took the AD team through his house with the first call being a waiting area where guests are expected to stay upon arrival.

Source: Yen.com.gh