Beloved Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere has passed away after a long illness, the Directors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed

Kechere, known for her iconic role as 'Ms Koi Koi,' left behind a legacy of mentorship and dedication to the arts

The talented actress and director's contributions to the Abuja film industry will be remembered with great fondness

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Popular Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere, best known for her role as "Ms Koi Koi" in the 2002 classic Aki na Uwa, has died.

Nollywood mourns the passing of actress Cecilia Oby Kechere, known as Ms Koi Koi of Aki na Ukwa fame. Photo source: @obykechere

Source: Instagram

Kechere, who doubled as a movie director, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026, after a long illness.

The Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) confirmed her passing in an official statement signed by guild chair Uche Agbo.

"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere," the statement read, with Agbo extending condolences to her family on behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire DGN family.

According to the statement, Miss Koi Koi had been battling an undisclosed ailment for some time now.

See the Instagram announcement below:

Madam Cecilia was a graduate of Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. Her career spanned over two decades, beginning in the early 2000s.

She was widely regarded for her versatility as both a performer and behind-the-scenes professional. Within the Abuja filmmaking circle, she was frequently cited for her commitment to professional ethics and her dedication to mentoring emerging talent.

Apart from Aki na Ukwa, she featured in movies including Games Fools Play, Beyond the Verdict, Circle of Lives, and Nwa Teacher.

Watch scenes from the Aki na Ukwa movie on YouTube below:

Source: YEN.com.gh