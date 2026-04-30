Oby Kechere: Nollywood Actress Ms Koi Koi of Aki na Ukwa Fame Passes Away, Tributes Pour In
- Beloved Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere has passed away after a long illness, the Directors Guild of Nigeria has confirmed
- Kechere, known for her iconic role as 'Ms Koi Koi,' left behind a legacy of mentorship and dedication to the arts
- The talented actress and director's contributions to the Abuja film industry will be remembered with great fondness
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Popular Nollywood actress Cecilia Oby Kechere, best known for her role as "Ms Koi Koi" in the 2002 classic Aki na Uwa, has died.
Kechere, who doubled as a movie director, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026, after a long illness.
The Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) confirmed her passing in an official statement signed by guild chair Uche Agbo.
"It is with deep sorrow and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Madam Cecilia Oby Kechere," the statement read, with Agbo extending condolences to her family on behalf of the National Executive Council and the entire DGN family.
According to the statement, Miss Koi Koi had been battling an undisclosed ailment for some time now.
See the Instagram announcement below:
Madam Cecilia was a graduate of Theatre Arts at the University of Ibadan. Her career spanned over two decades, beginning in the early 2000s.
She was widely regarded for her versatility as both a performer and behind-the-scenes professional. Within the Abuja filmmaking circle, she was frequently cited for her commitment to professional ethics and her dedication to mentoring emerging talent.
Apart from Aki na Ukwa, she featured in movies including Games Fools Play, Beyond the Verdict, Circle of Lives, and Nwa Teacher.
Watch scenes from the Aki na Ukwa movie on YouTube below:
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh