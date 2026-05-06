The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, marked his 76th birthday on May 6, 2026, with Manhyia Palace leading the way with tributes from esteemed organisations

A thanksgiving service for the King’s birthday has been scheduled at St. Cyprian's Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi on May 10, followed by an exclusive dinner at Manhyia Palace

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who ascended to the Golden Stool in 1999, is celebrated for peacebuilding, education, and resolving chieftaincy conflicts across Ghana

Tributes have poured in from Manhyia Palace, prominent Ghanaians, institutions, and the general public as Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, turns 76.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II celebrates his 76th birthday on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, with tributes pouring in from numerous institutions. Image credit: @manhyiapalace

Source: Instagram

On Wednesday, May 6, 2026, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked his 76th birthday, sparking a wave of reverence, with Manhyia Palace leading the way as they shared a simple message praising the Asante Overlord on Twitter.

The official palace account shared an image of the king with a simple caption:

“Long Live The King👑!”

The official Twitter account for the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation also shared a message for the king, celebrating him for his leadership of the Asante Kingdom.

“Happy Birthday to His Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene. Opemsuo wo Tiri nkwa! Long Live the King! 📷." Asanteman Da W’ase!,” the foundation wrote.

Asante Kotoko Football Club, which the Asantehene serves as the Life Patron of, and the Voice of KNUST, a Twitter account dedicated to news about the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), of which Otumfuo serves as Chancellor, also sent celebratory messages.

According to reports from Opemsuo Radio, which covers Manhyia, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s birthday thanksgiving dinner would be held on May 10 at St. Cyprian’s Anglican Cathedral in Kumasi at 9:00 a.m.

The service will bring together Nananom, clergy, other dignitaries, and the public to offer prayers for the Asantehene’s life, health, and reign.

It is expected to be followed by an exclusive dinner event at Manhyia Palace.

Below are the Twitter posts showing the birthday messages received by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s reign and legacy

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the 16th Asantehene, ascended to the Golden Stool on April 26, 1999, continuing the Oyoko royal lineage as custodian of the revered Stool, the symbol of Asante unity and authority.

His reign has been defined by peacebuilding and social impact. The Asantehene has helped settle hundreds of land and chieftaincy disputes and chaired the Committee of Eminent Chiefs that steered the Dagbon/Yendi conflict toward resolution.

He recently helped lead mediation efforts to solve the Bawku conflict, steering peace attempts to mend the rift between the Mamprusis and Kusasis.

His social impact has been generational. Through the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation and the earlier Otumfuo Education Fund, he has expanded access to education, health care, and youth development for thousands across Ghana.

Below is a Twitter post honouring the Asantehene on his 76th birthday.

Reactions to Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s 76th birthday

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments reacting to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrating his 76th birthday.

@AgyeiwaaCe58568 said:

"Me ma wo awodapa Ohene✌✌✌."

@Originalbad_obg wrote:

"Aww, King of Ghana. God bless you. More life."

@NanaNshyira commented:

"Happy Glorious Birthday, King Solomon 🤴 ❤️."

@NkrumahPiesie said:

"Happy Birthday to a true leader! Piaw. Asanteman wura 👑🟡🟢⚫️."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II names a senior state official, BNI officer Maxwell Yaw Oppong, as the Paramount Chief of Gyadam at Manhyia on May 4, 2026. Image credit: MeYeAsanteni, OpemsuoRadio

Source: Facebook

Otumfuo names BNI officer as Gyadam chief

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II named BNI officer Maxwell Yaw Oppong as the paramount chief of the Gyadam Traditional Area at the Asanteman Council at Manhyia on May 4, 2026.

The Asantehene intervened after a stalemate between the Queen Mother and family head over who should suceed to the stool.

Source: YEN.com.gh