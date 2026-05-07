JaYy Wick, born Donald Anderson, was arrested on May 5 by the Bay County Sheriff's Office in connection with an April 25 shooting in Panama City Beach, Florida

The 26-year-old faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after the alleged shooting left an 18-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds at Beach Access 83

JaYy Wick, who rose to fame with his viral 2025 hit Pork Chop Sammich, reportedly performed at a local nightclub after the incident before being apprehended in Georgia

American rapper Donald Anderson, popularly known as JaYy Wick, has been arrested following an alleged shooting.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office in Florida arrests Atlanta rapper JaYy Wick over a shooting in Panama City Beach. Image credit: BayCountySheriff'sOffice, OnTheRadarRadio

Source: Facebook

JaYy Wick was arrested by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office on May 5 after a shooting believed to have occurred on April 25.

According to Fox5 Atlanta, the 26-year-old faces a charge of attempted first-degree murder after an April 25 shooting that seriously wounded an 18-year-old man.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 11 p.m. on April 25 to the area of Beach Access 83 in Panama City Beach, Florida, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses reportedly identified JaYy Wick as the shooter.

Authorities said he was in the area for a program dubbed 229 Takeover Weekend and performed at a local nightclub after the shooting.

Deputies obtained an arrest warrant and travelled to Georgia, where he was arrested with cooperation from the United States Marshals Service, the Atlanta Police Department, and others.

News of the rapper's arrest sparked mixed reactions on social media., with some netizens sharing humorous posts based on his song lyrics. He could spend up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

Who is JaYy Wick?

JaYy Wick is a 26‑year‑old Atlanta-based rapper and digital creator known for the viral hit Port Chop Sammich.

The hip-hop artist hails from Port St. Lucie, Florida, but was raised between Cordele and Americus, Georgia. He currently resides in Metro Atlanta.

Born Donald Anderson, he performs under the stage name JaYy Wick and has an established online presence on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook as a digital creator and rapper.

He rose to prominence in 2025 after releasing the hit Pork Chop Sammich, which has accumulated more than five million streams on Spotify and millions more on other platforms.

On social media, he has built a substantial following, including hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram.

JaYy Wick is engaged to his fiancée, Alexis, whom some reports erroneously tagged as his wife. Wick went viral during an appearance on The Beat ATL when he described Alexis as 'caucasian as this table' following mistaken assumptions that she was black.

Below is a YouTube video of JaYy Wick speaking about his future wife, Alexis.

Reactions to JaYy Wick’s arrest

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the reports of JaYy Wick’s arrest in Atlanta.

Terrance Rawls said:

"Fumbled the ball already."

Jamie Mckenzie wrote:

"It was reported that after the shooting, Anderson fled the scene and later performed on stage at a local nightclub in Panama City. He was also in the area for “229 Takeover Weekend.” Bruh literally lived that life for a weekend and went to jail."

Jeremy Smith commented:

"All that music made him feel himself too much."

Josh Beaver said:

"He ain’t gonna eat no more pork chop Sammich."

Ghanaian duo Arrangement and Lancaster appear in US District Court in Virginia after their arrest on May 1, 2025. Image credit: @arrangementlancaster

Source: TikTok

Musicians Arrangement and Lancaster arrested

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that US authorities arrested twin musicians Arrangement and Lancaster on May 1, 2026.

The duo were arraigned before a court in Virginia and face charges related to their alleged involvement in romance fraud.

Source: YEN.com.gh