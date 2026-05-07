Benedicta Gafah faces backlash for her behaviour around Fadda Dickson at Ofori Sarpong's birthday celebration

The lavish event, which attracted Ghana's top brass, saw the actress in a tight embrace with Fadda

Social media reactions highlighted mixed sentiments over Gafah's affectionate display at the party

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Actress Benedicta Gafah has come under heavy bashing over a video of her hugging Despite Media MD, Fadda Dickson, at Ernest Ofori Sarpong's birthday party.

Ofori Sarpong, founder of the Special Group of Companies, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, with a big bash.

Video of Benedicta Gafah and Fadda Dickson's Tigh Hug at Ofori Sarpong's Birthday Sparks Reactions

Source: Instagram

The grand event, which took place at the Despite Automobile Museum, brought together the crème de la crème of Ghanaian society, including former President John Kufuor, former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Many movie stars, including Benedicta Gafah, were also present to celebrate with the business mogul on his milestone. She arrived in style, wearing a white halter-neck dress with a low-cut open back.

In one of her videos captured at the party, the Amoanimaa actress was seen in a warm embrace with Despite Media MD, Fadda Dickson. She hugged him so tightly as if she did not want to let him go, while he stood without moving his hands.

Watch the Instagram video below:

In another video, showing a different angle of the moment, the two were captured having a conversation after the tight hug. Gafah hugged Fadda Dickson for the second time and wrapped her hand around her neck while he patted her back briefly.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Reactions to Benedicta Gafah, Fadda Dickson's moment

ms.deborah_xx said:

"Self put put put 😂😂😂😂."

eyram_doe said:

"I’ll be so shy to hug a man, and he doesn’t hug me back 😂😂."

asare3920

"The man feels uncomfortable, but controls himself not to push her away. Have some dignity ."

jemimah.appiah.35 said:

"The first hug was okay, but doing it again? Was uncomfortable orrr."

felicia.donkor.777 said:

"Hugging someone's husband with all your chest on him, and he too likes it so much."

cheryz_nina said:

"The fact that his hands were respectfully behind him while Aunty was forcefully hugging should calm you down at least. “Do unto others as you want others to do unto you” so don’t worry, erhn! Someone will surely pay her back on your behalf😂."

dedeberry said

"Why are you blaming the girl? Whatever play or games u play with a child in private. The child will initiate the same play in public, no matter who is watching. They are on such terms. The man did not set boundaries. Why are you trying to set one for him?"

Despite praises Ofori Sarpong on his 60th birthday

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that businessman Osei Kwame, popularly known as Despite, had praised his friend and business partner, Ernest Ofori Sarpong, in a touching birthday message.

In a video, Despite shared details of their 40-year bond, highlighting Ofori Sarpong's immense support.

He noted that Ofori Sarpong has been of immense help to him since they met, adding that his success and fame as the successful businessman known as Despite could be attributed to their friendship.

Source: YEN.com.gh