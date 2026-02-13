A young Ghanaian man has appealed for compassion towards the women seen in viral private videos with Russian visitor Yaytseslav.

In an emotional clip, he sympathised with the families whose relatives have been publicly disgraced following the circulation of the footage online.

Yaytseslav's Videos: Man Appeals for Compassion for Ladies Involved in Escapade With Russian Man

Source: Instagram

Man appeals for compassion for Yaytseslav’s ‘ladies’

The man argued that the Ghana cedi holds more value than the Russian ruble, questioning why some Ghanaian women would be drawn into such situations.

However, he stressed that since the women involved have already faced public embarrassment, they should be forgiven and shown love to prevent further humiliation.

He urged internet users to stop resharing the videos and avoid discussing the issue, especially in the presence of those directly affected.

The Instagram video is below:

Yaytseslav and hotel receptionist’s video trends

Meanwhile, one young woman working at a plush hotel has reportedly faced severe backlash after private clips of her interaction with Yaytseslav were shared online.

In the widely circulated footage, she was seen presenting toiletries to the guest while engaging him in conversation.

Later, he reportedly returned to the reception area to ask for help reheating his food, which led to further interaction.

During the exchange, Yaytseslav attempted to dance with her and eventually planted a kiss on her, sparking widespread debate about professionalism and personal boundaries at the workplace.

Jay Foley’s question fuels debate

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Jay Foley who stirred conversation online after posing a provocative question on Facebook.

He asked about whether young Ghanaian men would embark on similar escapades with a Russian lady they had just met.

Source: YEN.com.gh