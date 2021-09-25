Singer Burna Boy recently opened the doors of his mansion to Architectural Digest and it was indeed a rare moment for fans of the superstar

The Grammy-winning Nigerian star gave an interesting tour of the 7-bedroom luxury house as he pointed out some of his favourite spots

The singer’s fans on social media have heaped accolades on him as many were impressed by his exquisite taste

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy has occasionally taken to social media with photos, videos showing bits and pieces of his luxury mansion without putting it on full display.

However, a year after purchasing the multimillion naira property, fans finally got a full tour of the mansion as the Twice as Tall singer threw his doors open for Architectural Digest; an international interior-design magazine based in the US.

Fans get rare glimpse of Burna Boy's luxury Lagos mansion. Photo: @archdigest

In a house-tour video which is now making the rounds on social media, an excited Burna Boy took the AD team through his house with the first call being a waiting area where guests are expected stay upon arrival.

Burna Boy disclosed that most of the paintings in his house were drawn by his sister, Nissi, who also has a room in the mansion.

The music star also showed off a spot in the house where he has awards, certifications and other items given in recognition of his talent.

Check out the house tour below:

Fans react

The house tour got many fans hailing the Nigerian superstar for his exquisite taste. Read some comments sighted below:

christelmichelle said:

"Yessssss i love to see fellow Africans putting our culture out for the world!"

jobinafortson said:

"Yesss I love seeing homes throughout Africa!"

donyetaylor said:

"So happy they are showing how beautiful Africa is."

atradclyffe said:

"AD in Nig! I’m sooo gassed for this one."

naynaluv said:

"No wonder he makes hella!! Good music!!"

lisa4evermoore said:

"Burna living good!! His home has personality."

Burna Boy plays Black Sheriff's 2nd Sermon at Old Trafford

Manchester United cruised to a 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United in Cristiano Ronaldo's first game.

Burna Boy was a special guest at Old Trafford alongside his mother to support Pogba during the match.

Appearing at the stadium, Burna Boy and his team were listening to Black Sheriff's 2nd Sermon.

