Business mogul Osei Kwame Despite recently trended on social media after a photo of a vintage car he bought went viral.

The car fascinated many social media users because of its look and the special customisations accompanying it.

It has turned out that the car that car was not the only to have been acquired by the business mogul to add to his large fleet of exotic cars.

Despite's vintage car collection for 2021 Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

The Peace FM owner actually went shopping for many cars in what looks like an attempt to collect vintage cars.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Despite has shown off more of the vintage cars he has registered this year, 2021.

They include a number of cars in different colours.

Check out the cars in the video below:

