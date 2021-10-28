A kind hearted Ghanaian man is being praised by his country as he takes the initiative to train secondary school graduates for free

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh had the man mentioning that his desire is to help as many SHS leavers as possible acquire the hair trimming skill

Many who heard the benevolent man's announcement applauded his selflessness

A Ghanaian professional barber has won the admiration of many as he calls on secondary school leavers who are interested in learning how to professionally trim hair to come on board.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Facebook page of Andisbarber1 announcing that he is organizing a free barbering training for all SHS graduates who are interested in the profession.

He revealed that it is a two months course.

The kind barber shared that he wants to train as much people as he can.

Netizens who saw Andisbarber1's benevolent offer had a lot to say about it.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Eugene Armah Okyne commented:

Good initiative. God bless you and expand your coast. This is what Ghana need. Considering what i can also do in my capacity to help reduce the joblessness of the youth in Gh

Hayford Obeng Willingson wrote:

Nice one.. Guys ignore the error the initiative is good to be commended

Maame Besiwah replied:

Teach those wey complete NSS tooo wai....Government pay roll is full wai

From Enock Crypto:

Better teach the level 400 students also. Most of them will end up jobless after National Service.

Clasie Fibx commented:

They won’t take advantage of this they want one who will teach them how to make quick money

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that although women in male-dominated fields face daunting challenges, Elizabeth Amponsah is making impressive strides as a barber and has become the favourite of many at Osu in Accra.

With years of experience working as an artisan, Amposah believes that her gender should not restrict her from venturing into careers perceived as a preserve of men.

Her barbering company, The Classic Barber Shop, is an investment that she intends to rack in profits, as she is determined to succeed in the male-dominated field.

