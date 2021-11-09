Choqolate GH: Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend dazzles in new gorgeous photos

Choqolate GH has stunned social media with new set of beautiful photos

The dancehall singer posted photos posing in what looked like her bedroom

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Burgeoning dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photos which she posted on Instagram.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, known by the stage name Ebony Reigns, released photo of herself in her closet.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen standing in what looked like her bedroom as she took some selfies.

Photos of Choqolate GH. Source: Instagram/@choqolategh

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH flaunted her natural face for all to see that her beauty.

She was seen wearing a black T-shirt over a pair of ash-coloured bodycon shorts.

Choqolate GH covered her face with her camera as she captured her 'faceless' body for all to see.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned them:

"Stop expecting me to fail . I will disappoint you"

Social media users react to Choqolate GH's photos

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's natural beauty.

ryanrudd30 came in with the comment:

"Beautiful"

maroandre_official simply wrote:

"Hot! Hot!!"

zagadat_toonz took solace in Choqolate GH's words:

"Make them know sis #UnlessGodNoDey"

briangyasi wished her well:

"U will not fail, may u excel very well in all ur endeavors. Wishing u the best of everything in life. love always"

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

