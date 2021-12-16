Ahuofe Patri has warmed the hearts of social media users with her latest photos in a stunning outfit

The actress was seen beaming with smiles inside a building while wearing black dress

Ahuofe Patri is noted for wowing her many fans and followers with awe-inspiring photos of herself

Ghanaian actress, Priscilla Opoku Agyeman, famed as Ahuofe Patri has given her many fans and followers something to daydream about in her new post on Instagram.

The actress took to the photo and video sharing platform to mesmerize her fans with dazzling photos of herself as she struck many poses while showing off her smiles.

In the photo, the actress was seen inside a building which seemed to be hosting a party or celebratory event.

She was seen wearing a beautiful black dress which had parts of her stomach showing openly.

Ahuofe Patri was seen beaming with her usual infectious smile, sported a new hairstyle and complimented with expensive-looking earrings.

After posting the rather pretty photos of herself, Priscilla Opoku Agyemang captioned it:

"Swipe for juiciness"

Social media users take to the comment section to react

Many colleagues, fans, and followers of the actress took to the comment section to shower her with glowing words.

Actress roselyn_ngissah noted:

"Priscilla is a fine girl o"

barbs_addo wrote:

"My heart beat"

adwoa_christabel also had this to say:

"This is so nice"

skeek_fashions praised the pretty actress:

"Second slide my favourite. Love the smiles. Beautiful one"

There were many such comments that proved that Ahuofe Patri is truly loved by her teeming fans and followers.

