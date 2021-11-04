Lilwin's 'girlfriend' Sandra Ababio shows off her swag in new photo; fans react

Sandra Ababio has wowed her teeming fans on social media with a new photo

The actress was seen rocking a bathrobe while standing on what looked like a balcony

Sandra Ababio is noted for dazzling her fans with her beautiful photos and videos

Ghanaian actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has caused a massive stir on social media after she dropped a new photo of herself looking as stunning as ever.

The Kumawood star, in a new post on her official Instagram handle, was photographed wearing a white bathrobe while posing on the balcony of what looked like a plush apartment.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sandra Ababio complimented her looks with some sunglasses while sipping on something from a glass.

The actress looked straight into the camera without smiling as she got the moment captured while ushering in the month of November.

After posting the photo on her page, Sandra Ababio captioned it:

"Hello November"

Fans of Sandra Ababio react to the photo

Many followers of the pretty Kumawood star took to the comment section to react to the photo.

brownisaac12 commented:

"oh thank you for your nice beautiful post on Instagram I'm looking for this healing beautiful smile of yours every day and night it is better for you to smile than to be sad I love people that smile and I wish you more Longevity and blissfulness"

michaelking_31 wrote:

"Very hot dear friend"

enjoy_dialygh who was blown away by Sandra's beauty noted:

"So nice"

ericbobi918 appeared stunned as his comment read:

"You look beautiful"

There were many such comments under the photo Sandra Ababio posted.

