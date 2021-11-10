Yvonne Nelson has opened up about how her daughter left her in a state of shock

According to Yvonne, she said heard 4-year-old daughter talking about weddings

She made this known in a post she made on Twitter

Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has been left in a state of shock by her 4-year-old daughter, Ryn Roberts.

The daughter of the popular actress might by little but she understand the real meaning of a wedding.

The awarding-winning actress has revealed how her daughter shocked her when she heard her talking about weddings.

Yvonne Nelson: Actress in shock as her 4-year-old daughter talks about her wedding (Photo credit: Yvonne Nelson/Instagram)

Source: Original

She made this known in a post on Twitter which has been seen by YEN.com.gh.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She wrote, "Sitting in the kitchen listening to Ryn talk about her wedding day!" she tweeted, and added that "wait! What year are we in again?? Sigh** no wonder! Seeing a lot of grey hair on my head."

Ryn is the only child of the popular Ghanaian actress who has starred in many movies.

Fadda Dickson: Photos & video drop as Despite's right-hand man honoured by top University in USA

Fadda Dickson, the managing director of Despite Media Group has been honoured for his hard work.

Fadda Dickson has been honoured by George Fox University, College of Physical Therapy, a top university in the United States of America (USA).

YEN.com.gh has seen photos and a video of Fadda Dickson as he received the International Honorary Degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Executive Leadership and Business Administration.

From the photos and the video, Fadda Dickson was flanked by executives of the university.

With the new recognition, Fadda Dickson would have a doctor title attached to his official name.

Brother Sammy Meets Cecilia Marfo, They Perform 'What Shawa Say' Together

Gospel singers Brother Sammy and Cecilia Marfo have met for the first time after their longstanding beef.

The two met at a church programme at Ashaiman on Sunday, November 6, 2021, where they both were billed to perform.

A video from the programme shows Cecilia and Sammy performing together. They performed 'what shall I say' in the version which was recently done by Cecilia.

Source: Yen