Wendy Shay has been spotted in a new video showing off her gym body to her fans

The musician was seen in what looked like a washroom and said she was just coming from a session at the gym

Not long ago, Wendy Shay dropped a video of herself walking in town and flaunting her new look

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress Wendy Asiamah Addo famed as Wendy Shay, has sent tongues wagging with a new video she released on social media.

The Ruff Town Records signee, in a video posted on her official Instagram page, was seen standing in what looked like a restroom.

The Astalavista singer was recording herself and exhibiting her flat tummy following her recent workout routine.

She was seen in the self-recorded video 'feeling herself' and admiring the results of her hard work at the gym.

Wendy Shay was spotted in a yellow shirt over a pair of bodycon shorts all that while sporting her dyed dreadlocks.

After posting the video, Wendy Shay captioned it:

"Good night #sweetlove #postworkout #sweat #showertime"

Shay Gang troop into the comment section to react to the video

Many fans of the Shay On You hitmaker took to the comment section to react to the video

420_farmer wrote:

"Baddest babe"

dybala_maestro had a piece of advice to share:

"Shay sounds sleep with a humble mind we love you more albums ahead"

ohemaa.blizzy noted:

"The Coca Cola shape"

manuel_nas.jnr commented:

"Eii chale let me like and leave ehh"

babylorv wrote:

"Let me hold you down"

Source: Yen.com.gh