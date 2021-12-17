Global site navigation

Gifty Anti wows Ghanaians in videos as she shares insight into how she keeps fit; fans react
by  Daniel Quartey
  • Gifty Anti has taken to social media to share her exercising routine with her followers
  • The veteran media personality was spotted lifting weights while tilting her body
  • Gifty Anti is noted for chronicling her private and public life on social media for all to see

Veteran media personality, Oheneyere Gifty Anti, has wowed many on social media after she shared a video of her normal exercising and gym routine.

In a set of videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram Oheneyere Gifty Anti was at her normal gym session with her instructor who has become notorious for always 'drilling' the TV show host.

She was seen doing sit-ups while holding some miniature dumbells and punching forward when she stands to her feet.

The other video showed her standing and bending sideways while pivoting her weight on some iron weights in the gym.

After posting the videos, Oheneyere Gifty captioned them:

"It’s been a while since I ‘chopped some iron’ (weights).So today, after 30 minutes aerobics with Massa Kofi @jeezy_bhadass, I chopped some iron for 30 more minutes with bossu Abdul. One hour done. Let the body pains begin"

Fans react to the videos

Many followers of the seasoned journalist took to the comment section to react to the videos she shared on her timeline.

binabibavictoria wrote:

"Auntie you're doing so well. More grace."

binabibavictoria had this to say:

"Hmmm Wednesday I had my own cup of tea. After home workout with dumbbell sqaurt, skip, jump..,jack. The whole body was in pain yesterday. Today der I went for an hour walk."

