Efia Odo has sparked laughter online after she recorded her own version of the What Shawa Say song

The actress was seen in what looked like her home as she sang the song for her fans

Cecilia Marfo has gained national recognition following a video of her singing a song with wrong lyrics

Ghanaian actress and brand influencer, Andrea Owusu known popularly as Efia Odo, has jumped onto the What Shawa Say trend originated by gospel singer, Cecilia Marfo.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, the pretty actress was seen in what looked like her living room while recording her rendition of the viral video.

She was seen mimicking a woman of God purportedly caught up in the spirit as her mannerisms depicted.

Photos of Efia Odo and Cecilia Marfo. Source: Instagram/@efiaodo, @marfocecilia

Efia Odo was seen and heard asking the now popular "Fire" who is mentioned in the original video to go back and join in the chorus.

One point of the video saw Efia Odo placing her hands on her head in complete worship as she sang the wrong lyrics to the song as was sang by local gospel songstress Cecilia Marfo.

After posting the video, Efia Odo captioned it:

"Whar ave to say add my TikTok efia_odo"

Fans react to the funny video posted by Efia Odo

Many people who have joined the 'What Shawa Say' trend took to the comment section to react to the video.

officialldelta wrote the popular lyics:

"Faya kc wakyi what shawa say kc wakyi kc to nwom no bi kc wakyi kakraa afei wo nan naaa what shawa say! eehhhiii"

dominickie20 warned Efia Odo to be careful

"she is coming to slap u"

abynaofosuhemaa ignored the humor and saw something else:

"Damn, you’re beautiful"

bryany__ added more lyrics:

"Fire k) wakyi Kakra"

There were many comments that showed fans had a good laugh while watching Efia Odo's rendition of the famous song.

