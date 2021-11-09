Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has got many people on social media laughing after releasing a new video.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actress' video had her mimicking gospel singer Cecilia Marfo's recent 'wha shawa say' video which recently went viral.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, Nadia is dressed in a big headgear just like Cecilia Marfo often wears.

Nadia Buari has just recreated Cecilia Marfo's video Photo source: @iamnadiabuari, @okay1071fm

Source: Instagram

Standing beside a door, Nadia started singing along to Cecilia Marfo's now-famous rendition of the popular gospel tune, What Shall I Unto The Lord.

Sharing the video Nadia tagged Cecilia Marfo's account.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

McBrown, others react to Nadia's video

Nadia's video got many of her followers bursting to in laughter. Nana Ama McBrown and many others took to the comment section to laugh.

Source: Yen.com.gh