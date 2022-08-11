Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video slayed in a fashionable and glamorous dress that left folks gushing

The actress was in a dashing blue gown as she danced to Hajia4real's 'Fine Girl' and had a good time

The video attracted loads of attention when the actress shared it on Tik Tok as folks showered her with praises

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has impressed her fans with her fashion sense with a video she shared on social media. The actress looked gorgeous in a fashionable blue gown.

Nana Ama was all joy as she smiled widely and danced joyfully to Hajia4real's 'Fine Girl' song.

Nana Ama McBrown Source: iamamamcbrown2

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama is known for her eccentric and glamorous sense of fashion, and she did not disappoint as usual as her blue gown stunned folks.

The colourful gown had tiny little crystals all over it, making it look rich and expensive. The veteran actress left folks in awe as they admired her heavenly beauty.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The location Nana Ama took the video was almost as glamorous as her, as the place had a large pool and well-structured compound.

Fans Admire McBrowns Beauty

Abena perry1 could not get over Nana Ama's beauty:

Secretly I want to look like this but who’s money

user8035292624986 said:

Wow just love you honey

user2655906728054 also wrote:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Her Excellency indeed

ExonyBarony also commented:

My love for this lady eer wether good or bad i still love her #obiaa boa

shula720 reacted:

Wooow u look amazing sweetie

mimicbea said:

This woman is always looking amazing

Tik Toker also commented:

Legends are born in August we rock

Gifty Anti Celebrates Daughter's Birthday With Adorable New Photos Of Her

In other news, Ghanaian media personality, Gifty Anti, has celebrated her daughter Nyame Animuonyam Afia Asaa Afrakoma Sintim-Misa's birthday with some adorable new photos.

The beautiful little girl looked adorable in a rich Kente cloth as she celebrated her 5th birthday, and her mother could not hold back her emotions.

Gifty wrote a touching message in the caption expressing her love for her daughter, and the post captured lots of heart as Ghanaians wished Nyame Animuonyam a happy birthday.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh