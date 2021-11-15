Cecilia Marfo is in the news again and this time it is for all the right and lovable reasons

The gospel star was heard finally singing the correct lyrics of her viral "What Shawa Say" song

Cecilia Marfo became the subject of a new trend online after she was seen in a video singing the wrong lyrics to a song

Popular local gospel songstress, Cecilia Marfo who has popped up in the trends online for many days, has finally shut her critics up by singing correct lyrics.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Cecilia Marfo who was on a show on TV was made to perform her rendition of a popular gospel song which has come to be titled "What Shawa Say".

However, she put all the grammar police to shame when she corrected her wrong lyrics of the past and managed to sing the song correctly this time.

In what turned out to be a charged atmosphere of worship, Cecilia Marfo led a group of other panelists including Prophet Kumchacha, with some songs.

On the keyboard was Cecilia Marfo's daughter, Praise, who did a masterful job on the musical instrument.

Many people appeared to be paying close attention to Cecilia Marfo's diction, tone and pronunciation of the English words in the song but she did not slip even once.

The new video has already started going viral with many people congratulating the Afunumuba hitmaker for showing class.

Cecilia Marfo goes viral after singing wrong lyrics in a video

The veteran gospel artiste started getting noticed again in the media space after a video of her thanking God with one woman nicknamed Fire, popped up online.

Cecilia Marfo was heard singing wrong lyrics to "What Shall I Say Unto The Lord" song and it erupted laughter online.

Soon, the laughter turned into mimicking and it amalgamated into a trend that has even celebs jumping unto it.

McBrown mimics Cecilia Marfo's What Shawa Say viral song

Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, is the latest Ghanaian celebrity to join Cecilia Marfo's What Shawa trend. The award-winning actress took the aforementioned trend to a different level.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, McBrown during her Saturday's entertainment show on UTV performed live.

In one of the songs she performed, the actress was captured mimicking Cecilia Marfo.

